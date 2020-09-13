Ainhoa Garijo Garrido wins singles crown -
MURFREESBORO -- Cumberland tennis player Ainhoa Garijo Garrido won the singles bracket at the ITA Regionals on the final day of competition at the ITA Women's Regional Championships Saturday at Adams Tennis Complex.
The Phoenix top duo of Garijo Garrido and Jessica Hernandez also picked up a championship title in the doubles bracket.
After winning her first three matches on Thursday and Friday, No. 2 seeded Garijo Garrido posted a win over three-seed Michelle Lancaster in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-3.
The senior from Albacete, Spain followed that up by knocking off top-seed Tomomi Nagao of University of the Cumberlands in the championship match, 6-2, 6-0.
Garijo Garrido also won the ITA Southeast Regional in 2018 and finished Runner-Up in 2017.
The win solidifies her a spot at the 2020 ITA Cup in Rome, GA October 16.
Garijo Garrido and Hernandez (a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia), who entered the doubles bracket as the two-seed, upset one-seed Nagao and Mikaela Fros of the Cumberlands in the finals, 8-5.
Garijo Garrido and Hernandez become the first Cumberland duo to claim the doubles title. With the regional championship, the pair qualified for the ITA Cup in Rome, GA Oct. 16.
Due to the impact of Covid-19 on college athletics, the ITA Cup will serve as a National Championship event for the NAIA.
Athletes from across the country may qualify by winning their respective ITA Regional Championship.