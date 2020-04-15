Lebanon's Lester starts job in June --
The offer was tempting, but Lebanon High graduate (Class of 2016) Bryce Lester took a big step toward his future last month.
A four-year starter at shortstop for Freed-Hardeman University, Lester along with all other NAIA spring sport athletes, was granted an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was shut down March 16 due to the coronavirus (Covid-19).
With a couple of school records already in the books, the former Blue Devil could have easily added a few more to his resume with maybe 50 or so more games in 2021.
Instead, he's decided to start his work career in June.
Thanks to hard work in the classroom the son of Kip and Sherry Lester has already earned both an undergraduate and a master's degree from FHU, allowing him to accept an accounting position with Bridgestone Americas in Antioch.
"I interned with Bridgestone last summer and really enjoyed it," Lester said. "I'm ready to move on and get to work."
The shutdown -- "Our conference (the American Midwest) was one of the last three conferences in the NAIA to shut down," Lester said.
"Coach (Jonathan) Estes called us in as a group and told us it was over. It was tough, knowing the season was over just like that.
"Coach gave us about 10 days to decide if we were coming back or not. I talked it over with my family and friends. I really thought about staying -- because you never really want to give it up.
"But having a job lined up and having earned my MBA, there was no academic reason for me to go back. I'd just be taking Arts and Humanities classes or PE classes. I'm ready to move on."
His career at FHU -- Lester played in 186 games for the Freed-Hardeman Lions -- all starts.
Batting in the leadoff spot for the bulk of his time at FHU, he finished his career with 210 hits (top 10 all-time) and a batting average of .332.
Lester ended his time at FHU ranked fifth in career runs scored with 178. His 83 hits during the 2018 season ranks third all-time in FHU history.
That same season, Lester walked 50 times, tying him for the most in a season with another former Blue Devil Justin Forrest, who reached the half-century mark in 2005.
He finished with 37 career doubles, eight home runs and drove in 98 runs.
Lester will certainly be missed by the Freed-Hardeman baseball program.
"Bryce is an outstanding young man with an extremely bright future," said FHU coach Jonathan Estes. "He has been an impact player since he got on campus four years ago. He beat out a Division 1 transfer for the shortstop job the fall of his freshman year and never once looked back.
"Bryce was the catalyst that made our team go during back-to-back World Series trips and the field general on defense who kept everyone glued together. I can’t underscore how much we will miss Bryce, not only on the field, but off the field as well. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for him."
