Woody's Woods & Waters
Fishing lures and tackle accessories are designed to catch two things: fish and fishermen, and not necessarily in that order.
That’s why new gimmicks sell, and nobody was a bigger sucker for them than my favorite uncle, Uncle Herb.
Uncle Herb operated a bar in Muncie, Indiana, a popular fishermen’s hangout. (A lair for liars?)
When he came home every summer, we crowded around his tackle box. What wacky new gadget or gizmo had he come up with now?
One summer it was the Bud Plug – a lure in the form of a tiny Budweiser can. It had treble hooks, a lip for diving, and a spinner on the tail end. But evidently the fish were teetotalers; the Bud Plug was suds dud.
After the Bud Plug came the Bug Plug. It was a clear-plastic, cigar-shaped cylinder with treble hooks. It unscrewed in the middle so a lightning bug could be placed inside. In the murky depths, the blinking bug would attract a fish and entice it to hit. Theoretically.
I didn’t want to dampen Uncle Herb’s enthusiasm, but I immediately thought of an obvious hitch: lightning bugs.
Sure, we could catch a Mason jar-full in the backyard on warm summer evenings, but I doubted they would still be blinking next day when it was time to go fishing.
As far as I know, no firefly ever made its way into the Bug Plug, and it ended up on the shelf alongside the Miracle Fish Caller.
The Fish Caller was a battery-powered aluminum device about the size of a golf ball that emitted little beeps, like a tiny Sputnik. You snapped the Fish Caller to a line, cast it out, and fished around it. The beeping would (again, theoretically) attract any fish in the area.
I went with Uncle Herb to a local farm pond for a test run. He cast out the Fish Caller, let it sink, and we started fishing. We didn’t get any bites, so after a while Uncle Herb reeled in the Fish Caller and discovered the problem – dead batteries.
The batteries were replaced and the Fish Caller, now beeping, was cast out again. Still no bites. This time we never knew if it was beeping because when Uncle Herb tried to reel it in, it got snagged on the bottom and broke off. It may still be there, beeping away, surrounded by big schools of fish.
Another tackle teaser was the Wiggle Worm, a coiled plastic worm that slowly uncoiled when it got wet. The motion was supposed to be irresistible to fish. But somehow they resisted, and after several soakings, the Wiggle Worm stopped wiggling.
If there were some way to insert a lighting bug inside the Bud Plug, add a Wiggle Worm, and cast it out beside the Miracle Fish Caller, all that blinking and beeping and wiggling surely would catch a pile of fish.
I’m surprised some tackle manufacturer hasn’t thought of it.