Wilson Co. hosts state championships this weekend -
When members of the Wilson County Coon Hunters Club go coon hunting, they seldom bring home a coon.
The hunt is more about bragging than bagging.
It’s about the thrill of the chase, and bragging-rights to who has the hottest hound. It’s not about collecting the makings for a Davy Crockett hat.
“A coon is rarely killed,” says Lebanon’s Gary Pedigo, a member of the coon hunters club for almost 40 years.
“We tree ‘em and leave ‘em,” he says. “If it’s a competitive hunt – like the upcoming State Championship -- a picture is taken of the treed coon for verification.”
The coon hunters club, located in Watertown, was founded in 1969 by a group of local outdoorsmen who shared a fondness for coon hunting and coon dogs.
Pedigo, who installs heating and air conditioning units when he’s not chasing coons, got hooked at an early age.
“I started going with my dad, Cordell, and some of his buddies when I was just a kid,” he says.
Picture this: a tyke trying to keep up with the grown ups, little legs churning, as they dash through the moonlit woods, splashing through creeks, tearing through briars and bushes, lights bobbing, in hot pursuit of baying hounds.
“I loved it,” Pedigo says. “It gets in your blood. Sometimes I hunt four or five nights a week.”
Coon hunters take their hounds seriously.
“I’ve seen fist-fights almost break out over who had the best dog,” Pedigo says.
Breeding and training coon hounds is a big business.
Pedigo says a Walker recently sold for $100,000 in Indiana. Prices of $10,000-$15,000 for a trained hound are routine. A pup with the right pedigree can bring $1,500.
Doing well in competitive hunts can establish a dog’s reputation and enhance its value.
The Wilson County club hosts several such hunts a year. The biggest will be the Sept. 18-19 State Championship to determine Tennessee’s top dog.
The club has bid for an even bigger event – next year’s American Coon Hunters Association World Championship. Pedigo says the club will learn in January if the Super Bowl of coon hunting is coming to Wilson County.
“We’ve got a chance,” he says. “We have access to a lot of good hunting land, plenty of coons, and lots of experienced people to assist with the hunt.”
Competitive coon hunts are conducted under strict rules and supervision. Each “cast” consists of two hunters with their four hounds, accompanied by a guide and a judge.
The judge keeps up with how much time is taken to tree each coon, and verifies that it is, in fact, a coon’s eyes shining up there – not a house cat or some other critter that will deduct points.
Treeing a possum, for example, is a serious no-no.
At the end of the hunt everyone assembles back at the club house where the judges total the scores. And some lucky dog is crowned king of the coon hunters.