The recent cougar sighting in Dickson County brought back memories of the time one of the big cats – called panthers in the mountains -- chased my grandma home from school.
If the panther had been faster, or if Grandma Harriet had been slower, I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale.
My maternal grandmother, Harriet Van Winkle, was born in 1884, and as a little girl she attended a one-room school in Erasmas, a since-defunct mining and timbering community in the rugged wilds of the Cumberland Plateau.
Late one afternoon after school Harriet and her kid sister Delia were walking home to the family’s cabin, about a mile away, when suddenly a blood-curdling scream echoed from a nearby ridge. It was a panther, usually pronounced “painter” by mountain folk.
The little girls began to walk faster.
Minutes later the scream came again, closer.
They began running.
With the panther drawing closer and closer, they reached the cabin yard. Their mother heard the screams – the panther’s and the girls’ – and was waiting on the porch. They dashed inside and latched the door.
By then it was almost sundown. They couldn’t see the panther, but they could hear it. It circled the cabin, screaming, and at one point sprang onto the roof.
Inside, Grandma Harriet, her mother, sister and two toddler brothers huddled in the flicker of a coal-oil lamp, listening to the panther pacing overhead on wooden shingles.
Around dawn Grandma Harriet’s father, Jim Van Winkle, rode home from an overnight trip, accompanied by his hunting dogs, and the panther vanished.
Hearing the harrowing account from his still-shaken family, Jim set his pack of hounds on the panther’s trail, and it was treed nearby. My great-grandfather’s muzzleloader cracked, and the panther tumbled down.
Some 70 years later, as I snuggled in her lap shivering at the oft-told tale, Grandma Harriet would describe the defunct panther in meticulous detail. From nose to tail, it was longer than she was tall. The tip of its long, slim tail curled up. It had a huge head, giant paws and big, yellow eyes.
Its shiny pelt was coal-black.
Today’s wildlife experts insist there was never any such creature as a black panther. They say it is just a mountain myth.
These are the same experts who for years denied the existence of cougars of any color in Tennessee. Now they admit they were wrong.
You’d have to have known Grandma Harriet to put her panther story into perspective. Like all mountain women, she was stoic, steadfast and fearless.
More than once I watched her calmly dispatch deadly copperheads with a whack of her trusty garden hoe.
She didn’t make stuff up, and she didn’t exaggerate. If she said she and her kid sister were chased by a panther, they were chased by a panther. And if she said it was coal-black, it was coal-black.
I don’t care what the “experts” say. They weren’t there. She was.