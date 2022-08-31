WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Birds of peace, my foot.
Doves have been responsible for more bankruptcies, broken marriages and premature baldness than all other fowl combined.
Well, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but there’s no question that the flighty little fowl exact a heavy toll on hunters’ wallets, marital bliss and mental state.
It gets worse every dove season, as the price of shotgun shells continues to soar. It’s estimated it takes two boxes of shells (50) to bag one 15-bird limit.
And that’s just the shells. Add in the cost of a gun, license, fashionable camo outfit, shooting stool, sunscreen, bug spray, Gatorade and gas to drive to the dove field.
With an average dove weight of 4.3 ounces – of which only the breast is eaten – imagine the price-per-pound of a dove dinner. It would be cheaper to charter a plane and fly to Maine for lobster.
Try explaining the rationale to a spouse who thinks the money could be better spent on things like, say, orthodontists.
Then add the frustration factor: missing 35 of 50 shots (on a good day) and having to listen to the ribbing of hunting buddies – who probably didn’t do any better.
No wonder they’re called “mourning” doves.
Nevertheless, a dove shoot is a Southern outdoors tradition, with an annual Sept.1 opening date and a high-noon start, and every year thousands of masochistic nimrods flock to the fields to blast tons of expensive No. 8 lead into the sky.
Why are doves so hard to hit? For several reasons, starting with the fact that they’re a small target and don’t fly straight. They dip and dart and veer off at the last second. They’re there when you pull the trigger and somewhere else when the pellets arrive.
They also make a whirring sound that jangles your nerves.
Plus, they wear tiny flak jackets. (At least that’s my theory.)
Also, subconsciously, you’re worried about getting busted for hunting over a baited field. The definition of a “baited field” is one on which bait such as corn or other grain has been scattered to attract doves. But if the grain is scattered on the field as part of “normal agricultural practices” it’s legal – even if it’s done specifically to attract doves. See the difference? Nobody else does either.
A member of the Tennessee Fish & Game Commission that sets the dove-hunting regulations once got busted for hunting doves over a baited field.
Making it even more complicated, Tennessee’s dove season is divided into three segments between Sept. 1 and Jan. 15. And since doves are classified migratory birds, a Migratory Bird Permit is required.
Doves can drive you to distraction.
The dove got its “bird of peace” moniker from the Biblical account of one delivering an olive branch to Noah on the ark. It meant the flood was over and they could put away the umbrellas.
Ever since, doves have been leaving hunters high and dry.