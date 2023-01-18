Don’t get me wrong: if someone wants to hunker over a slushy hole in the ice while frigid Artic winds howl down the necks of their parkas as their noses, ears and assorted other body parts turn blue and numb from frostbite, more power to them.
Everybody’s idea of fun is different.
But ice fishing is not for me. Ice was meant for margaritas, not fishing.
In Russia dissidents are exiled to Siberia and forced to ice-fish. Here in the U.S., some folks do it of their own free will.
I wasn’t always a cold-weather weenie. I grew up on a mountaintop in Crossville, the hypothermia capital of the state.
Locals joked about having to go out on frigid winter mornings and chip Ol’ Yeller loose from a fire hydrant. Or maybe they weren’t joking.
As kids we played outdoors when it was so cold our britches legs froze stiff as cardboard. We walked around like Frankenstein monsters because our pants legs wouldn’t bend.
I once went straight from a long, cold day in the freezing outdoors to a sock-hop, and was shaking so much I won the dance contest. I was an icy Elvis.
Point being, I know cold. I’ve been there. And I have no nostalgic yearning to relive it.
Since I’ve never ice-fished, I probably shouldn’t be too judgmental. All I know is what I’ve read in outdoor magazines and gleaned from an old Army buddy in Minnesota. One winter he sent me a snapshot of himself and a couple of Eskimos huddled in front of a ramshackle outhouse holding a stringer of perch with frozen smiles. (The fishermen, not the perch.)
The old outhouse was actually a “fishing shanty” they towed out on the ice and situated over holes they had drilled. Even inside the shanty, out of the wind, the temperature was below freezing. (The first rule of ice fishing: never melt the ice you’re sitting on.)
Ice fishing is a big deal up there in the Frozen Tundra. They can’t wait for those warm, balmy days of autumn to end so they can celebrate their first frostbite.
They use special ice-fishing rigs called “tip-ups” – little rods with orange flags that pop up when a fish bites. That helps fishermen spot them when their eyeballs are glazed over.
Ice fishermen use jigs and spoons tipped with little white grubs. Up there they call them meal worms. Down here we call them maggots.
According to lore, dedicated ice fishermen sometimes keep their meal worms warm and wigging by holding them in their mouth.
Frozen masochists with a mouthful of maggots. That’s ice fishermen.
When I mentioned this to my Minnesota buddy, he chuckled and called me a Southern softie. Maybe so, but at least I can feel my fingers and toes when I come home from fishing, and I don’t have to gargle away maggot-breath.