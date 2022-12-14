To borrow a line from Bing, I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know.
Growing up in the winter wonderland of the Cumberland Plateau (we were famous for our frostbite) the first snowfall was a special occasion.
School was canceled. Hillsides were converted into sled ramps. Farm ponds became skating rinks. Everybody made snow cream – being careful to scoop up only the white snow – and marshmallows bobbed in steaming mugs of hot chocolate.
And in the fields and forests, rabbits were hopping.
For outdoorsmen, an overnight snow meant it was time to get down the scattergun and collect the fixings for a Hasenpfeffer dinner. Rabbits that had fed in fields overnight left tracks in the new-fallen snow, and next morning all we Elmer Fudds had to do was follow the dotted line.
But, like all hunting, it wasn’t just about bagging cottontails. Traipsing through snow-smothered fields, cedars bowed and branches glistening with icy diamonds, was like entering a Currier & Ives lithograph. It was a memorable experience.
Decades later, I remember mine.
When I was kid – back in the Jurassic Era – we couldn’t afford fancy boots and insulated long-johns. Our “hunting attire” consisted of castoff school clothes, thin and threadbare, and worn-out brogans with holes in the soles.
It’s a wonder we didn’t freeze solid. But we were younger back then, and tougher, and we didn’t sit still long enough to get cold.
When we followed a rabbit track to a brush pile, we knew he was hunkered down inside. Hearts thumping, we gave the brush a kick and out it darted, dark brown fur stark against the dazzling snow, making a clear target.
But no matter how ready you were, you were never ready.
Pumping adrenaline and frozen fingers aren’t conducive to sharp shooting. We missed more bunnies than we bagged.
Sometimes we would also follow tracks of quail that had fed through old orchards and stubblefields. We didn’t shoot many – I always felt a tad guilty shooting bob-whites – but we took a few.
I didn’t have the same compunction about shooting ducks that rafted on patches of open water. Every winter my buddies and I thinned the flocks.
We didn’t duck hunt in the conventional manner with blinds and decoys, fancy calls and trained retrievers that cost more than my dad’s old pickup. We sneaked up on ponds and puddles, flushed the ducks, and blasted away.
Was it sporting? We saw no difference in shooting flushed mallards and shooting mallards lured in by decoys. And they tasted just as delicious, golden-roasted with sage-flavored stuffing and gravy.
You may wonder how half-barefoot, always-broke country boys could afford an expensive federal waterfowl hunting permit. A what?
Age has dampened some of winter’s splendor. Yesterday we shot ducks on frozen ponds and today we avoid icy steps. And that creaking is not coming from frozen branches – it’s our knees.
But, like old Christmas cards, we cherish the memories.
