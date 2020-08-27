About my only experience with velvet was a life-size painting of Elvis that hung on a friend’s wall and glowed in the dark.
Sometimes it pulsated.
So I wasn’t sure what the deal was when the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced it was holding a “velvet deer hunt.”
It’s not the deer that’s velvet, just the antlers. They have a fuzzy, velvet-like covering during their final formative stages in late summer.
Some hunters consider a velvet buck a prize trophy, including young Hunter Larese of Watertown, who bagged a big one during the 2018 inaugural hunt.
“It’s unique,” says Hunter, who has the 9-pointer mounted and displayed.
“The velvet hunt gives us a chance to start deer hunting early. It’s something different. I like everything about it.”
This year’s third-annual velvet hunt runs Aug. 28-30. It is limited to archery only. Regular deer-hunting regulations apply.
In the 2018 inaugural hunt, 794 velvet bucks were bagged, including Hunter’s. His was one of eight tagged in Wilson County.
Last year 579 bucks were taken. Hunter didn’t get to hunt. He was enrolling at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., on an archery scholarship.
By the way - Hunter made All-America as a freshman member of the archery team -- ranked 10th nationally in its class -- as well as Academic All-America.
Due to the unsettled virus situation, he is unsure of this season’s plans.
“Even if I have to enroll on opening day, I might get in a morning hunt,” he says.
Hunter, son of predator-calling expert Marc Larese, has collected his share of deer over the years. He says the velvet buck is special.
“I worked hard for it,” he says. “I scouted it out and spent a lot of time set up in the area watching for it. It was a hot day, really uncomfortable, and I passed up a smaller buck.
"When I finally got a shot at the big one, I made it. It was worth the wait.”
My concern, when the velvet hunt was announced, was that the venison would spoil in the August heat.
Hunter, instructed in ethics by his dad, made sure that didn’t happen.
“I field-dressed the deer, took it straight to a market, and bought nine bags of ice to pack it in,” he says.
“That kept it plenty cool until I got it home and finished butchering it. We ate all the venison. It was as delicious as any deer killed in the fall or winter.”
I had also wondered if antlers still in the velvet stage were sufficiently hardened and could be preserved. Hunter’s impressive mount is proof they are.
As long as the meat doesn’t spoil, I see no drawback to the velvet season. As Hunter says, it adds a few bonus hunting days, and if someone wants to brave the heat and skeeters for a chance to bag a unique buck, they have the opportunity.
Don’t forget the sun-screen.