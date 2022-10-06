Micka Burkhart has long admired record fish caught by other anglers.
Now, he says, “I’m that guy.”
Burkhart recently landed the biggest catfish ever caught on sport-fishing tackle in Tennessee – a 118-pound blue cat wrestled out of the Cumberland River near Dover.
The weight was witnessed and verified, and the record certification is being finalized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
“For me, it’s a big deal,” says Burkhart, a government military contractor who lives in Big Rock, north of Dover.
“I’ve fished from the time I could walk, and to hold a state record is pretty special.”
Burkhart is no stranger to big catfish, having caught some that pushed 60 pounds.
“When I got a look at this one, I realized it was almost twice that big,” Burkhart said. “It looked like I’d hooked a log.”
Burkhart was fishing with wife Amarie, using cut skipjacks for bait, when the giant fish hit.
“At first I didn’t think it was that big,” he said. “It felt heavy, but didn’t fight particularly hard when I started bringing it in. Then when it got it near the boat it realized it was hooked, and took off.”
The fish stripped most of the 30-pound-test line from the reel, forcing Burkhart to crank up the motor and chase it.
“It ran about 200 yards,” he said. “I fought it for probably 45 minutes before I finally got it up to the boat and into the net.”
Then he couldn’t lift it aboard.
“Amarie grabbed one side of the net and helped me,” Burkhart said. “I couldn’t have got it in without her.”
Realizing he might have a record, Burkhart raced back to the dock and took the fish to nearby Who Dat Processing, which has a certified scale. The needle quivered and settled on 118 pounds, six pounds heavier than the existing blue cat record that had stood for 24 years. That fish also came from the Cumberland River.
Two TWRA officers witnessed the weigh-in, and an Agency biologist certified the species. Then Burkhart and a friend took the fish back to the river and released it.
“It was pretty stressed, and I was worried about it surviving,” he said.
“We worked with it for 30 minutes, moving it back and forth in the water to revive it. Finally it splashed and took off. Catfish are tough, and it seemed to be OK. It was exciting to catch, and it’s good to know it’s still out there.”