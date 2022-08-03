A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett’s 34-year racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and battered and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.
But Monday Hamlett said he is almost physically recovered, was able to salvage a car he initially thought was totaled, and any thoughts of quitting are long gone.
“I’ve thought it over and I plan to keep going,” said Hamlett, 52, as he prepares for his return to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway on Aug. 13.
"Racing is what I love to do, and I’m not ready to give it up yet.”
In the days immediately following the July 9 crash, Hamlett said, “I’ve had some bad wrecks before, but this one really bothered me.”
He said he would evaluate his future in the sport, with input from wife Connie.
“She has been through a lot of these with me over the years, but I can tell this one affected her more,” he said. “But she will support whatever decision I make.”
That includes his decision to come back.
After the crash, Hamlett said finances would be a consideration in his comeback decision. He initially thought his $100,000 race car was totaled and said, “This season has about broke me.”
On Monday, however, Hamlett said he has been able to make major repairs, and the car will be race-ready by next week.
As a sign of his determination, he has made a change in crew chiefs heading into the season’s final four races.
“I’m going to be my own crew chief,” Hamlett said.
Although the crash took Hamlett out of contention for his first championship, he said there is plenty of motivation remaining.
“I want to re-group and start running up front for my sponsors,” he said. “My goal is to get some top-five finishes. I want to turn it around in these final races.”
As for the prospects of a 35th season?
“We’ll get through this one first, then think about that,” Hamlett said with a chuckle.
Hamlett ran his first race in 1988, and over the years won 32 features at Nashville, Highland Rim Speedway in Ridgetop and Riverview Speedway in Carthage.
Last year he landed a premier sponsor in Town & Country Ford, and everything seemed in place for a good season – and possibly a championship run. But mechanical problems plagued him from start to finish, and he ended up 15th in the standings.
He carried that same optimism into this season, but once again bad luck has tagged at his heels, punctuated by his recent wipeout.
“It’s been frustrating,” Hamlett said, “but I’m not giving up.”