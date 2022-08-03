Bennie hamlett car 95

Bennie Hamlett's heavily damaged machine at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

 Terrell Davis, Middle Tennessee Racing News

Bennie is bouncing back.

A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett’s 34-year racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and battered and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.