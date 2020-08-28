Cougars relish signature win -
MURFREESBORO – The wait was certainly worth it for the folks at Middle Tennessee Christian School as the Cougars endured a 63-minute lightning delay en route to a 21-0 victory over Division II-A East rival Friendship Christian School Thursday at Throneberry Stadium.
Not only did the win even the MTCS overall record at 1-1, it marked the first time the Rutherford County squad had topped the Commanders in their last seven head-to-head meetings dating back to at least 2009.
“We played very well,” said Middle Tennessee Christian interim head coach B.J. Robertson. “I was proud of our guys. We came out kind of hot and put up two quick scores”
Friendship's offense stalled near midfield on its first possession as a solid tackle by David Cary stopped Commander quarterback Drew Porter for no gain at the MTCS 44.
Moments later QB Aden Hooper hooked up with Hunter Harris on a 40-yard pitch and catch for a touchdown at the 6:38 mark of the first quarter and the Cougars were off an running.
MTCS needed only four plays midway through the second period to dent the scoreboard again.
Taking over at their own 46 following a Friendship punt, Hooper found Jonathan Burns for 40 yards down to the FCS three. Trey Harris pounded in off right tackle for the score with 7:53 left in the half and a 14-0 advantage.
Lightning in the area sent the teams to their dressing rooms and fans to their vehicles with 5:14 left in the period. After a little more than an hour, the players were give the “all clear” and returned to finish out the quarter – with the Cougars eating up a good portion of the time remaining via the ground game.
“I was proud of how we played after the (lightning) delay, Robertson said. “We stayed focus and came came back out and finished the job.”
Following a fumble recovery by senior linebacker Drew Lusk late in the third quarter, MTCS drove some 64 yards in nine plays to mount a 21-0 lead with 8:54 left in the game
Lusk did much of the dirty work on the night, pounding FCS for 90 yards and a score on 19 tough carries.
“That was a big thing tonight,” Robertson said. “When we needed to we were able to run the ball and that helped tremendously in this win. Keeping the chains moving and controlling the clock.”
The Cougars took advantage of four FCS turnovers, a pair of fumbles and two interceptions, one was a leaping grab by ninth grade defensive back Eli Wilson.
Junior defensive lineman Aleric Watson spent a good portion of the night clogging the middle, forcing Friendship backs to bounce plays outside and into the waiting arms of of MTCS defenders.
“Aleric played light out,” Robertson said. “He's our big run stopper in the middle and he showed tonight he can play at a high level against a very good football program.”
Friendship's offense sputtered much of the night as injuries severely limited the playbook.
Highly-touted offensive lineman Mitchell Bare did not dress while Porter and speedy sophomore Delanie Majors were unable to finish the game.
“We didn't help our defense at all in the first half,” said FCS coach John McNeal. “The three and outs put our defense right back on the field. If we'd made some drives and held on to the ball a little bit, maybe that would have helped.
“Their (Middle Tennessee Christian's) running game was effective and they hit some passes when they needed to.”
“We were taking snaps under center in the dressing room during the delay. We went to the I-formation, just trying to find something that would work.”
Commander quarterbacks Kolby Gaines and Porter combined to complete 4-of-11 attempts for 29 yards and were picked off twice. The run game was led by Don Dunning with 15 carries for 36 yards and Majors with 32 yards on nine attempts.
MTCS faces a trip to Hamilton County Friday, Sept. 4 to take on Chattanooga Howard while the Commanders (1-1) will be back in action that same night hosting Donelson Christian Academy at Pirtle Field.
Middle TN Christian 21, Friendship Christian 0
Friendship Christin 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Middle TN Christian 7 7 0 7 -- 21
Scoring summary --
MTC - Hunter Harris 40 pass from Aden Hooper. Hunter Harris kick. 6:38 first quarter. Six plays, 56 yards.
MTC -- Trey Harris 3 run. Hunter Harris kick. 7:33 second quarter. Four plays, 46 yards.
MTC -- Drew Lusk 2 run. Hunter Harris kick. 8:54 fourth quarter, Nine plays, 64 yards.