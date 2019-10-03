MJHS pulls away in second half -
MT. JULIET -- Leading just 10-7 late in the second quarter, host Mt. Juliet scored with 00:13 left in the period, then tacked on three more scores in the second half on the way to posting a 37-14 victory over Rossview Thursday at Elzie Patton Stadium.
With the win, Mt. Juliet moved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-6A while the Hawks slipped to 4-3 / 1-2.
"It should have been 10-7 at halftime," said Rossview coach Todd Hood. "We made a couple of silly plays and they hit two big plays before halftime.
"The kids played hard. We're just a couple of plays away from being pretty decent."
Mt. Juliet's defensive unit set the tone early with a pair of quarterback sacks on RHS starter Gabe Siebert which eventually led to a 44-yard field goal by Golden Bear kicker Tyler Johnson,
Siebert was intercepted on Rossview's next possession, but an ineligible player down field penalty wiped out an apparent Mt. Juliet touchdown pass from Brice Messenger to Matt Delfendahl.
A shanked Rossview punt set Mt. Juliet up at the Hawk 35-yard line and seven plays later Messenger scored from the one for a 10-0 lead on the first play for the second quarter.
Rossview answered with an 18-play, 80-yard drive that milked nearly nine minutes off the clock and ended with Siebert powering in off left guard to cut the lead to just 10-7 with 3:08 left before intermission.
A 38-yard pass followed by a 30-yard hookup from Messenger to Duke commitment Malik Bowen were the big plays on Mt. Juliet's 80-yard scoring drive as Jamari Sowell scored from 1-yard out on a Jet Sweep as the Bears took a 17-7 lead into the half.
The final 24 minutes belonged exclusively to Mt. Juliet as the Bears reeled 20 unanswered points as a 27-yard Jet Sweep by Sowell, a 5-yard run by Devin Palm,er and a 2-yard plunge by Messenger pushed the score to 37-7.
The Hawks mustered a 5-play, 46-yard scoring drive engineered by backup quarterback Brock Rowland who found Ashlon Davis for an 8-yard TD pass with 1:45 remaining in the game.
"Kudos to Rossview, especially there in the first half," said MJHS coach Trey Perry. "We changed up our defensive substitution pattern some in the second half and offensively played a lot better tonight that we have recently.
"I'm proud of Malik (Bowen). He's been patient all year, we know what he's capable of and tonight he showed it. We gave him some more opportunity on 50-50 balls and he cashed in on 'em."
Bowen finished with five receptions for 111 yards, with two catches setting up scores. Messenger completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 115 yards with no interceptions.
Rossview tailback Divonte Phillips was a workhorse, gaining 114 yards on 19 carries -- including a 43-yard burst on his last carry of the second quarter.
Blocking back Harry Gilliam carried just once, but he powered for 36 yards through the teeth of the Mt. Juliet defense.
Siebert was sacked three times and hurried on several more occasions by a relentless Mt. Juliet defensive front -- leading to interceptions by Bear DBs Grady Mang and Zach Peruset.
He exited the game with an apparent lower leg injury late in the third period and never returned.
Rossview is scheduled to visit Lipscomb Academy Thursday, Oct. 10 before closing out the regular season with back-to-back home games versus Hendersonville and Lebanon.
Winners of three consecutive games, Mt. Juliet will travel to Maury County to take on Spring Hill Thursday, Oct. 10.