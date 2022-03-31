The Thursday Night Tournament (TNT), one of the area’s longest-running bass fishing tourneys, launches its 19th season April 7 on Percy Priest Lake.
The weekly tournament runs through October 15, fished out of Long Hunter State Park. Last year, with the park’s approval, TNT installed lights at the boat ramp, dock and parking area, providing solar-powered lights, poles and labor free of charge.
“We needed the lights for our tournaments,” says TNT official Andy Jennette, “and we were glad to provide them for other fishermen who use the ramp after dark.”
Last year’s TNT tournaments averaged between 20-25 boats, usually each with two fishermen. The entry fee is $40 per two-fisherman boat, $20 for singles. The money goes to payouts for the heaviest total catch and biggest fish.
Each tournament runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Why Thursday night?
“It became a tradition over the years,” Jennette says. “A lot of working folks are busy on weekends and can’t participate, but they’re usually free on Thursday nights.”
Also:
“Holding it from seven to eleven lets our fishermen get home in time to go to work on Friday,” Jennette says. “It’s designed for average working folk. It also frees their weekends if they want to fish other tournaments or do something else.”
Also, in the summer the temperature is cooler at night, and the water less congested on crowded lakes like Percy Priest. Fishermen don’t have to dodge water skiers and pleasure boaters.
“Nighttime is a good time to be on the water,” Jennette says.
Several TNT regulars have fished the tournament for years, and Jennette says that camaraderie is part of the charm. Long-time friends compare catches, discuss tactics and swap fish stories.
For example: last year tournament veteran Roy Parsons caught a bass on an artificial worm, with two crank-bait lures dangling from its mouth from recent break-offs.
Jennette’s wife Mary, who works at Tex’s Restaurant – a tournament sponsor – shares tournament photos and other info.
“It’s a great tournament and we have a lot of fun and friendly competition,” Jennette says. “Entries are picking up and we’re expecting another good year.”
For information or to file an entry, contact Jennette at (615) 972-0735, by email at tntthursnite@aol.com or on TNT’s Facebook page.