For such a small bug, a tick can pack a powerful punch.
They can transmit debilitating diseases that sometimes linger for months.
This is prime tick-time in Tennessee. Hunters are wading through weedy dove fields, stalking brushy woods looking for squirrels, and hanging trail cams for deer scouting.
Hikers, backpackers and campers are also tempting targets, as ticks lie on their backs on weeds and leaves, sticky legs wigging in the air, waiting to latch onto whatever brushes past.
In our area ticks remain active well into the fall, usually until the first hard frost. I’ve found ticks in November.
Complicating the situation this year is the Coronavirus pandemic. Some symptoms of the virus are identical to symptoms of tick-borne diseases: fever/chills, joint and muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
Earlier this summer a friend went to his doctor with such symptoms.
The doc was sure he had the virus, but did a test to confirm it. It came back negative. Further examination found that my friend was suffering not from the virus, but from a bacterial infection caused by a tick bite.
That wasn’t necessarily good news. In some cases, a tick-transmitted disease such as Lyme Disease can be worse than the virus.
Tick diseases have been around for centuries, plaguing early explorers and settlers. It wasn’t until 1981 that Lyme Disease was diagnosed in Lyme, Connecticut by scientists studying deer ticks and their connection to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
What can outdoorsmen do to avoid picking up a tick-hiker? Not much.
Chemical insect repellents can be sprayed on clothing and skin to discourage ticks from latching on (although ticks aren’t technically insects).
Tick-specific repellents help, but become less effective as the spray gets rubbed off and sweated off during an active day outdoors.
Avoiding weeds, tall grass and bushes helps avoid ticks. But anyone who spends much time outdoors is inevitably going to pick up one.
At the end of a trip do a thorough tick-check, inspecting vulnerable areas such as ankles and waist.
If a tick has burrowed into the skin, remove it with tweezers, being careful not to break off the head and leave it imbedded. That can cause an infection, even if there is no disease. Treat the bite with alcohol or other disinfectants.
It’s common for the bite to become irritated and itchy. That lasts for a day or two. If the irritation persists or worsens, consult a physician. It could be a bacterial infection like my friend had, or it could be something worse.
Sometimes the victim is not aware he was bitten, or that an infection or disease has been introduced into his system until the painful symptoms begin.
Every patient is different. Some recover almost immediately, while others suffer from fatigue and discomfort for weeks or months.
We’re told every species on the planet has a purpose.
Apparently, a tick’s purpose is to pester us.