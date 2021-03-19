Tuesday, March 23 -
GLADEVILLE – Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers will conduct tire tests at Nashville Superspeedway Tuesday, March 23 amid preparations for the track’s June 20 Ally 400.
Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are scheduled to participate in the Goodyear test sessions, which are not open to the public.
Also on hand for a media discussion about the track’s reopening will be retired drivers Darrell Waltrip and Dale Jarrett and retired crew chief Steve Letarte.
The Ally 400 Cup Series race headlines a June 18-19-20 tripleheader that includes a Camping World truck race and Xfinity race.
Tickets are on sale at 866-RACE-TIX.