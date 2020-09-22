Twelve years.
The last time the Titans were 2-0 to start a season, Kerry Collins stepped in for a disheveled Vince Young at quarterback. Chris Johnson was rookie sensation, and a defense led by Albert Haynesworth was the talk of the league.
Two games in, these Titans are hardly the talk of the NFL, winning twice by a total of five points, after falling blowing second-half leads to both Denver and Jacksonville.
But 2-0 is 2-0, and given the scrambles just to get to 9-7 because of slow starts in recent years, the Titans won’t complain.
“(We’re) definitely off to a great start. I don’t want to get too caught up in it. I enjoyed this win today, (but we will) make the corrections when we get back in the building, and keep improving as a team,” running back Derrick Henry said.
Indeed, there was much room for improvement Sunday. The Titans were sharp early on offense, building a 30-17 lead in the third quarter, only to see Gardner Minshew and the upstart Jaguars come back to tie the game at 30-30.
Kicker Stephen Gostkowski came through late for the second straight week and the Titans now head to winless Minnesota on Sunday.
“Being 2-0 is all we can ask for right now. When we watch the tape on Tuesday there will be a lot we can fix and a lot we can get better from,” said receiver Adam Humphries, who caught one of Ryan Tannehill’s four TD throws in the game.
Namely, the Titans will look at a lot things that can improve on defense. They allowed Jaguars QB Minshew to carve them up for 339 yards and three scores on 30 of 45 passes. They also allowed James Robinson to get 102 yards on the ground on just 16 carries and watched as Jacksonville converted on 10 of 14 third down tries and a fourth-down try as well in owning the football for 33:22 of a 60-minute game.
“We have to rush better. We have to cover better. We have coach better. We have to coach all those things better,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered. “But we were able to disrupt the football and there late in the game and got the turnover that was the difference.”
Vrabel was referring to Harold Landry’s interception – one of two on tipped pass turnovers the Titans wound up with – to seal the three-point win.
Sunday’s second-half might not have been a work of art, but the Titans will take the 2-0 start and not apologize for it.
“It's huge. You’ve got to find a way to win. Not every game is gonna be all pretty in the NFL. It's a tough league, and teams that can find ways to grind out tough wins in close games are usually teams that are going to win a lot of games,” Tannehill said. “I’m proud of the way our guys battled and had belief in each other and the confidence that we were going to win the game.”