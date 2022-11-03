With one race remaining in the Southeast Gassers Association season, Lebanon’s Mark Hackett is mathematically eliminated from championship contention.
But that won’t stop him from hauling his souped-up ’65 Comet to Shadyside Dragway in Shelby, NC, to burn rubber in this weekend’s season finale.
“I can’t win the championship, but I can still win this final race and finish second in the standings, and that gives me plenty to shoot for,” says Hackett, 55, in his 6th season in the vintage drag racing series.
“It hasn’t been the kind of year I’d hoped for,” says Hackett, who is winless through 10 races, “but I still have a chance to finish on a positive note.”
Hackett won the 2020 championship and finished a close second last year.
He was knocked out of title contention in his most recent race at the South Carolina Motorplex in Orangeburg, SC, when some experimenting backfired.
“I decided to try some things in qualifying and it didn’t work out,” he says. “I got put out in the first round, and that ended my championship chances.”
Hackett is a salesman with Kight Home Center who races as a hobby, traveling about 3,500 miles a year to compete in six states.
He became interested in drag racing as a youngster attending races at Beech Bend, KY with his late father Wayne. His father left him the “golden oldie” ’65 Comet that he still races.
“It’s been a good car for a lot of years,” Hackett says. “I’ve won a lot of races in it, and hopefully I can win some more.”
He is disappointed but not discouraged as the season winds down.
“It hasn’t been a bad season,” Hackett says. “I’ve made several semifinals and finals, but just haven’t been able to win one. I’ve got one more chance, and I’ll go into this last race wide-open, with nothing to lose.”
Hackett is assisted his racing by wife Rhonda, who organizes the travel schedule, films races, and assists with various race-day duties. Buddies Chris Amos and Kevin Shaw complete the team.
“They donate their time and their hard work,” Hackett says. “They’re part of whatever success I enjoy.”
As soon as he wraps up this season, he will start making plans for next year.
“I’ll definitely return,” Hackett says. “Racing tends to go in up-and-down cycles, and hopefully next year I’ll be back up.”