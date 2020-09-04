The recent Tennessee Conservation Raffle had a celebrity winner – pro golfer Brandt Snedeker – but the biggest winners were the state’s outdoorsmen who benefit from the $1.15 million the raffle generated.
The money goes to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and its partner, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, in support of an array of projects from land acquisition and habitat restoration to combating invasive aquatic species.
The TWRA received approximately $900,000 and the TWRF about $200,000.
“It will be a lot more than that,” says Lebanon’s Chris Richardson, the TWRA Assistant Director. “We can secure matching federal grants that will bring in four times the $900,000.”
A total of 102,837 raffle tickets were purchased by 16,854 individuals for $1,146,560.
In addition to the raffle tickets sold, 9,603 hunters registered for the elk quota draw. A $12 non-refundable fee was charged, except for holders of Sportsman’s and Lifetime Licenses. That generated $12,096, which goes to the TWRA’s elk-restoration program.
Fifteen tags were issued for this fall’s elk hunts – 14 through the blind draw, and one through the TWRF raffle.
The Wildlife Resources Foundation has been awarded the raffle tag for 11 of the 12 hunts. The other time, it went to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
The TWRA decides what organization gets the raffle tag. Since the Agency partners with the Resources Foundation in many projects, awarding it the tag seems appropriate.
Why doesn’t the TWRA conduct the raffle itself and keep all the proceeds – as it does with the elk tag quota draw -- rather than partnering with the Resources Foundation?
Richardson says state law prohibits the Agency from conducting a raffle.
The Resources Foundation, as an independent non-profit organization, is under no such constraints.
Also, the TWRF was instrumental in expanding and promoting this year’s raffle and securing the prizes. For the first time in the raffle’s history, six major prizes were awarded in addition to the elk hunt, resulting in the million-dollar bonanza.
Richardson says the raffle will continue next year with the same format.
The TWRA launched its elk-restoration program over two decades ago, importing animals from Canada for stocking on the East Tennessee WMA. The TWRA’s objective was to restore the state’s indigenous elk, which vanished in the mid-1800’s, with an ultimate of goal of growing the herd to sustain limited hunting.
In addition to hunters, the elk also attract wildlife viewers and photographers to the WMA, providing an economic boost to the area.
During the previous 11 hunts, 61 elk have been killed (only bulls are legal). The number of tags issued has increased, and an archery hunt and Youth Hunt have been added. Approximately 400 youngsters applied for this year’s Youth Hunt tag.
“It has been a great success,” Richardson says. “We plan to build on it and make it even bigger in the future.”