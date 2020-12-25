During the past spring, summer and fall, Tennessee’s state parks provided welcome retreats from the pandemic, attracting record numbers of visitors and overnight campers.
Wintertime is expected to be equally busy, with some parks offering special activities free to the public. Some parks are offering seasonable discounts on cabin rentals.
Even with an expected influx of wintertime visitors, state parks will be less crowded during cold weather, which enhances the outdoors experience.
Wildlife watching and photography are appealing during the winter, with snow and ice on the landscape and flocks of waterfowl on the lakes.
Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, park visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks in visitors centers, restrooms, restaurants and other congested areas.
Detailed information about events and activities is posted on individual parks’ websites.
Local predator hunt -- Sign-ups are underway for the 5th annual Camoboy Outdoors Predator Hunt, Feb. 6, headquartered in Watertown.
Prizes will awarded for the most coyotes and bobcats tagged, as well as for the biggest. An area furrier collects the harvested predators for their pelts.
For more information call Marc Larese at (615) 479-1760.
Breast cancer aid -- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s October sale of pink logos for caps and other merchandise generated $8,200 for the Tennessee chapter of Casting for Recovery.
The organization provides fly fishing opportunities for women affected by breast cancer.
Details about how to participate can be found on the Casting for Recovery website castingforrecovery.org.
Season winding down -- A special antlerless deer season will be held in Unit L (most of Middle Tennessee) Jan. 4-8, followed by a two-day Young Sportsman Hunt, and that will conclude deer season.
Early indications are that the season was a productive one.
The TWRA will announce the final harvest numbers once they are compiled.
Contact info -- Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact phone number.