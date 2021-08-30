Games played at Mundy Memorial Park -
MT. JULIET - Mt. Juliet Black C football team shutout the Goodlettsville Trojans 18-0 Saturday in a rain-delayed Tennessee Youth Sports Alliance divisional game Saturday at Mundy Memorial Park.
The Bears defense turned in a near-perfect performance.
Goodlettsville opened the game on offense, but the Bears defense stymied the efforts of Carson Montgomery, forcing them to punt the ball.
The Bears started with good field position, at the Trojans’ 36-yard line, but an offsides penalty pushed them back to the Bear’s 39-yard line. The offense only needed one play from scrimmage as Tripp Williams ran 41 yards for the touchdown. The extra point play was stuffed, leaving the Bears up 6-0.
The Bears defense forced a Goodlettsville 3-and-out, putting MJ back in Goodlettsville territory. Penalties negated a big run by Dallas Williams and put the Bears back at their own 31-yard line, but on the very next play quarterback Bennett Burress called his own number for a 49-yard scamper, putting the Bears up 12-0.
The defense, led by Eli Norris (3 tackles, 3 tackles for loss) and Carter Anderson (3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss), continued their dominance of the Trojans, only giving up one first down in the first half and recovering an additional fumble. Burress capped a four-play drive with a 30 yard run to make it 18-0 Bears going into the half.
The second half was a defensive battle featuring turnovers on both sides. A thirty minute weather delay occurred at the beginning of the fourth quarter, causing all teams in the park to go to their vehicles When play resumed, the Bears defense continued their mastery of the Trojans as time ticked off the clock.
Burress led the Bears in rushing with 75 yards and two TDs on three carries. Williams had two rushes for 46 yards.
The Bears will play host to Brentwood’s Blue team next week, while Goodlettsville travels to Brentwood to face their Red C team.
In other local TNYSA games over the weekend, Mt. Juliet Pee Wee upended Lebanon 20-12; Lebanon C lost to Brentwood Red 38-0; Brentwood’s Graphite B team beat Lebanon 18-0; MJ Black B team topped the MJ Gold B team 18-12 in overtime; Mt. Juliet’s Junior Pee Wee team blanked Lebanon 22-0; and MJ Gold C team defeated Oakland 10-0.
In BBB, Oakland over Mt. Juliet 14-8 and Mt. Juliet Gold A team over Brentwood Black A 26-16.