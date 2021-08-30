Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing in the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 74F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.