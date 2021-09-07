Wilson County racer -
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright, at 19 considered one of the area’s rising racing talents, entered the season with a goal of winning the championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Now, after a run of bad luck, it looks like he’ll have to wait till next year.
“It’s probably too much to overcome,” says Wright, who is fourth in the standings – trailing three former champions – with just four races to go.
“I’ll keep running as hard as I can try to win some of these final races, but in terms of the championship, it’s probably over,” he says.
Michael House, son-in-law of retired NASCAR great Sterling Marlin, leads the Pro Late Model standings.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, the defending track champion, is second, followed by Indiana driver Cole Williams.
Wright is in fourth place, 68 points out of first.
It’s not so much the points differential, but the number of drivers he would have to pass; there’s a chance House might stumble down the stretch, but its unlikely he, Fetcho and Williams all will.
“It’s been a frustrating season,” Wright says.
“I was running in the top five in two races when I blew a tire, leading another race when I had a parts failure, and running in the top five again when we had another parts failure. When you have that many problems it really puts you in a hole, and it’s hard to come back with our short schedule.”
Some drivers would like to see the nine-race schedule expanded, but the track is restricted to how many races it can run by the Fair Board, which oversees the Metro-Nashville owned facility.
“I’d like to run more races,” Wright says, “but there’s nothing we can do about it.
"On the other hand, running a limited local schedule allows us time to travel and run some different tracks.”
Wright drives for famous Wayne Day Racing out of Millersville.
Over the decades Day has provided rides for several drivers who went on to NASCAR stardom, including Mt. Juliet’s Bobby Hamilton.
Day terms Wright “one of the most impressive youngsters to come through here.”
In addition to driving, Wright is employed at Wayne Day Enterprises as a machinist.
After winning three Legends Series titles at Fairgrounds Speedway, Wright last season moved up to the premier Pro Late Model division.
He didn’t win a feature, but he showed steady progress, and was named Rookie of the Year.
“We improved every race last year and had a shot at winning each of the last three,” he says. “Overall, it was a good year, and we had high hopes going into this season. But it looks like it’s over.”
Three other Wilson County drivers are in the same leaky boat: William Hale is 7th, Chase Johnson 10th and Bennie Hamlett 15th.
If any of the drivers are going to make a move, they have their chance in a Sept. 17-18 doubleheader.
“There still plenty of motivation,” Wright says.
“I’d like to get that first win, and also build some confidence and momentum for next season.”