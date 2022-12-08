Lebanon tournament fisherman Daniel Johnson has never witnessed an incident of cheating, but has heard occasional whispers about it going on.
“I personally have never seen it, but I’m aware of some suspicions,” says Johnson, who fishes tournaments as a hobby in-between his duties with Cumberland Real Estate.
The issue of tournament cheating recently made national news when two Ohio fishermen were caught with five walleyes stuffed with lead weights. The weighted walleyes would have won a $30,000 first-place prize. Instead, the two now face felony charges.
Tournament officials suspect the pair may have used the same ploy in previous tournaments. With more and more big prize money at stake, how tempting might cheating be?
“I doubt it happens very often,” says Johnson, who has been following the Ohio case. “In all my years of tournament fishing I have never witnessed it. I’ve just heard whispers.”
In bigger tournaments, Johnson and other anglers are required to take a polygraph test and are randomly assigned a “co-angler” to go along and serve as an observer.
“I don’t see how it (cheating) could happen with an observer,” Johnson says.
Johnson, who often teams with fellow Lebanon fisherman Drew Boggs, has been successful on the tournament trail over the years.
Last month he partnered with Adam Wagner to win a 100-boat benefit tournament on Old Hickory Lake.
“Tournament fishing, like everything else, just about shut down during the pandemic,” Johnson says. “Now it’s back wide-open, but I’ve been too busy to fish much this year. Between work, building a house and watching my daughter play ball, I don’t have a lot of free time. But I still fish as much as I can.”
Johnson, a Class of '98 graduate of Lebanon High, earned a degree in Ag Business from Middle Tennessee State. He helped his dad Mark manage the family farm before entering the booming Wilson County real estate profession.
He started fishing “as a kid, as far back as I can remember. My dad didn’t fish, so I’d go with some neighbors. We fished mostly in local creeks and ponds.”
Johnson began entering some local tournaments, discovered he had a knack for it, and gradually branched out. The year before the pandemic he fished approximately 30 tournaments and did well.
A friend describes Johnson as a “studious fisherman.”
“I learn as much as I can about the lake I’m fishing,” he says. “I study the habits of fish and try to apply the best techniques to catch them.”
Johnson has no aspirations to become the next Bill Dance.
“I’ve always been competitive, and I enjoy tournament fishing,” he says, “but I have no desire to do it full-time. Too much travel and being away from my family. Right now I’ve struck a pretty good balance.”