Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Generally sunny. Near record high temperatures. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: SW @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SW @ 3 mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
Wind: SW @ 2 mph
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
Wind: SW @ 1 mph
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
Visibility: 6 mi
Humidity: 92%
Wind: SSW @ 2 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 7 High
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
WATERTOWN - Seated, from left: dad Roy Nabar, Kier Priest and mom Jocelyn Nabar. Standing, from left: WHS track coaches Josh Hackett and Shavez Jobe along with Cumberland track coach Mardy Scales.
Watertown High's Kier Priest
Purple Tiger sprinter -
WATERTOWN - Kier Priest, a Class of 2022 Watertown High student-athlete, signed scholarship papers Wednesday morning to continue his academic and athletic career at Lebanon's Cumberland University.
A sprinter and relay man for the Purple Tiger track & field program, he and several teammates will participate in TSSAA Spring Fling next week in Murfreesboro.
The son of Roy and Jocelyn Nabar, Priest plans to major in Exercise Science.
He will graduate from WHS with a 4.2 GPA and has taken multiple Honors, AP, and Dual Enrollment classes.
For more on this story, please check the Wednesday, May 25 print edition of The Wilson Post.
We'll keep you connected to all the updated local news and information about what's happening in Wilson County for less than 50 cents a week.
Keep up with all the latest news about the Tennessee Titans!
