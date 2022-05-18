Kier Priest Signing Picture

WATERTOWN - Seated, from left: dad Roy Nabar, Kier Priest and mom Jocelyn Nabar. Standing, from left: WHS track coaches Josh Hackett and Shavez Jobe along with Cumberland track coach Mardy Scales.

 WHS Athletic Department

Purple Tiger sprinter -

WATERTOWN - Kier Priest, a Class of 2022 Watertown High student-athlete, signed scholarship papers Wednesday morning to continue his academic and athletic career at Lebanon's Cumberland University.

A sprinter and relay man for the Purple Tiger track & field program, he and several teammates will participate in TSSAA Spring Fling next week in Murfreesboro.

The son of Roy and Jocelyn Nabar, Priest plans to major in Exercise Science.

He will graduate from WHS with a 4.2 GPA and has taken multiple Honors, AP, and Dual Enrollment classes.

For more on this story, please check the Wednesday, May 25 print edition of The Wilson Post.