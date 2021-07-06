Lebanon's Britt, Green Hill's Jones -
Two recently graduated Wilson County track and field athletes have been named Large Class All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.
Green Hill High’s Marzeion Jones (triple jump) and Lebanon High's Aiden Britt (3,200 meters) were recognized for their efforts in the spring as both brought home gold medals from TSSAA Spring Fling held in May at Rockvale High School.
A senior, Jones fouled on his first attempt, then recorded a personal record at 47-03.75 to easily win the gold medal. He also picked up a silver medal in the high jump.
Jones will be attending Jones College -- a junior college in Ellisville, MS this fall and will play football.
Britt, also a senior, won the 3,200 meters in a time of 9:03.43 — five seconds faster than his closest competitor.
An Ole Miss long distance signee, Britt won the state cross country championship back in the fall of 2020.
