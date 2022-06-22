Good seats remain for Sunday's Cup Race -
GLADEVILLE – Two of this season’s top NASCAR stories will have the eyes of the racing world focused on Nashville Superspeedway Sunday.
Trackhouse Racing – whose founder and co-owner Justin Marks resides in Franklin where the surprise team of the year is headquartered – and driver Daniel Suarez, fresh off his historical victory at Sonoma, CA, are currently the sport’s hottest marquee acts.
“Justin and Trackhouse Racing are having a tremendous season, and it’s great to have a ‘hometown team’ racing here,” says Superspeedway president Erik Moses as he prepares for the Ally 400 Cup Series feature that highlights this weekend’s tripleheader.
“Daniel is a terrific story,” adds Moses, referring to Suarez’s Sonoma win, the first by a Mexican-born driver in NASCAR history.
“He’s a nice young man and has been great for our sport.”
Moses joked that if Suarez wins Sunday, hopefully he won’t smash the track’s trademark trophy guitar as he did a candy-filled pinata to celebrate his rousing Sonoma victory.
The 30 year-old-racer’s elation was understandable.
“It has cost me a lot to get to this point,” Suarez says. “I come from a very humble family. Every step of my life has cost me a lot.”
Suarez spoke no English when he arrived in the U.S. ten years ago.
“I didn’t have money to buy myself (English) classes,” he says. “I had to learn by myself by watching movies and cartoons and by reading. I was scared that the language barrier was going to keep me away from my goal, which was being a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. It was quite a journey.”
Marks made the journey possible when he founded Trackhouse Racing and hired the relatively unknown Suarez as one of his drivers.
Marks purchased the team from Chip Ganassi in 2020 and, with rapper partner Pitbull, overnight turned it into one of the sport’s elite teams.
(While Mark’s headquarters are in Franklin, the team remains located in Concord, N.C. where it was first established by Felix Sabates in 1987.)
“The idea from the start was to build a team based out of Nashville,” Marks says. “When we acquired Chip Ganassi Racing that changed … from uprooting a company and moving it to Nashville, especially with the relationship we have with Chevrolet and the tech center they’re building in Concord. But the Nashville connection is still important to us.”
Ross Chastain notched two wins earlier this season before teammate Suarez made it a Trackhouse triple.
“I’m not surprised that we’re a winning team because I wouldn’t have started this project if I didn’t truly believe the opportunity existed to build a new race team that could win,” Marks says.
“It just happened rather quickly. That’s been the surprise.”
One of Suarez’s sponsors is Tootsies Orchid Lounge, the ionic honky-tonk in downtown Nashville where Willie Nelson wrote tear-jerkers on cocktail napkins and rhinestone crooners slipped over from the Ryman Auditorium to wet their whistles.
“We have a great partner in Tootsies,” Marks says. “To be partnered with (owner) Steve Smith, who is a major hospitality powerhouse in Nashville, really brings the Nashville connection to what we’re doing.”
The Tootsie’s tie-in is symbolic of NASCAR’s broadening horizon: a legendary old country music hangout is sponsoring a car co-owned by a rap star and driven by a daring young Mexican who crossed the border to chase a dream.
As Suarez says, it’s quite a journey.
Local connections: In addition to the Trackhouse Cup team, there are other local-connection entries in this weekend’s lineups.
Nashville music promoter Scott Borchetta, a past Fairgrounds Speedway truck champion who has been involved in area racing for decades, fields the Xfinity car driven by Tyler Reddick.
Reddick recently earned the team its first victory.
Hendersonville’s Josh Berry, driving for JR Motorsports, has two Xfinity wins this year.
In the truck series, Bon Aqua’s Willie Allen and Lebanon’s Curtis Sutton are co-owners of Centerville-based Rackley W.A.R. Racing.
Driver Matt DiBenedetto is chasing the team’s first win.
Sutton’s Rackley Roofing company sponsors the race.
Last year's winner: Kyle Larson won the Superspeedway’s inaugural Cup race last year on his way to the series championship.
Larson has one win through 16 races this season, and trails points leader and fan favorite Chase Elliott by 60 points.
After Sunday’s race, only nine more remain to set the 16-driver field for the championship playoffs. Time is running out for drivers on the bubble.
Ticket sales: Last year’s Ally 400 was a 38,000-seat sellout. As of early this week, some tickets were still available.
Fans are reminded that track policy prohibits bringing coolers into the track. Coolers are permitted in the parking lots.
Speaking of parking, 2,600 more parking spaces have been added.
The parking fee has been added to the ticket price, instead of paying to park on entry, to help alleviate backups that caused headaches last year.
Tickets are available by calling 1-866-RACE-TIX or by visiting NashvilleSupeerspeedway.com.
The schedule: The weekend tripleheader kicks off Friday with the Rackley Roofing 200 Camping World Truck Series race at 7 p.m. Ryan Preece is defending champion.
On Saturday the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race rolls off at 2:30. Kyle Busch won last year’s race.
Friday, June 24
1 p.m.: Parking lots open
2-3:30 p.m.: practice, truck qualifying
7 p.m.: Rackley Roofing 200
Saturday, June 25
8 a.m.: Parking lots open
11 a.m.: Xfinity qualifying
12 noon: Cup qualifying
2:30 p.m.: Tennessee Lottery 250
Sunday, June 26
8 a.m.: Parking lots open
2 p.m.: Brothers Osborne concert
4 p.m.: Ally 400