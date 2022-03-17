Carrying on a tradition dating back to the mountain men of the 18th century, trappers across Tennessee last week rendezvoused to renew old acquaintances, swap stories and cash in their pelts.
The Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association hosted its annual fur sale in Crossville, and TFHA official Clarence Dies of Lebanon said it was a profitable season.
“The top fur brought some good prices,” said Dies, a long-time trapper and instructor at Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency trapping seminars.
The highest-priced fur was a bobcat pelt that fetched $95.
But an example of how prices fluctuated – based on size, color and quality – was a low-end bobcat pelt that brought only $17.28.
More coyote pelts show up at the sale every year as the predator population grows. At last week’s sale, the top coyote pelt sold for $45. At the other end of the coyote spectrum, the lowest pelt brought only $6.18.
Other high-low price ranges:
Muskrat: $3.75-$2.56
Coon: $5-$1.83
Mink: $10-$4.19
Skunk: $8.50-$3.38
Otter: $37.50-$10.11
Beaver: $17-$6.72
Red fox: $27.50-$15.31
Grey fox: $31-$13.16
Dies, who runs his trapline along the Cumberland River and on adjacent land, this season collected three coyotes, one bobcat, one red fox, one grey fox, five coons, two possums, ten beavers and a personal-record four otters.
“It was a tough season, due to the high water,” Dies said. “It was hard to trap on the river.”
In addition to trapping for fur, Dies also traps nuisance animals – mostly coons and beavers – as a favor for friends and neighbors.
He, like other semi-pro fur trappers, does it for the outdoors enjoyment, the challenge, and to keep alive a centuries-old tradition.
“If you figure up the hours invested in setting traps, running the trapline, skinning and fleshing and taking the fur to market, it wouldn’t amount to minimum wage,” Dies said. “Nobody is going to get rich trapping.”
In addition to the time and effort involved in toting out a big, water-logged beaver, skinning and stretching the pelt can take as long as two hours, even for an experienced trapper.
“It’s cold, hard work,” Dies said. “But I’ve always enjoyed it, and still do.”