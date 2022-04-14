A black bear weighing approximately 500 pounds – among the biggest on record – was recently caught and removed from an area near Tusculum University in East Tennessee.
Wildlife officials said the behemoth bruin had lived in the vicinity for several years. It had increasingly become a threat because it “had grown too comfortable around people.” The big fella had also caused some property damage.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologists tranquilized the bear and transported it to the vast, rugged Cherokee National Forest where it was released into less-peopled habitat.
In recent years Tennessee’s bear population has increased to an estimated 6,000, and the foraging animals continue to expand their range. They are frequently spotted in Middle Tennessee, including around residential areas and even in towns.
Although bear attacks on humans are rare, they do occur, usually when the bear believes its cubs or a food source is threatened. In a few cases, the attacked human WAS the food source.
The TWRA cited the recent big-bear episode as an example of the problems they can cause, and how to avoid them.
When hiking in bear country, constantly make noise – shouting, blowing a whistle, clanging on a metal item – to make sure a bear is not stumbled onto.
Bears will usually retreat if given the opportunity; however, if cubs are present or if they are feeding, they are more prone to attack.
Never approach a bear, because there could be cubs nearby, or undetected food such as a berry patch or cache of carrion.
Don’t leave garbage, pet food or other edibles around campsites or homes. It will attract not only any bears in the area, but also other nuisance wildlife such as coyotes, possums, skunks and raccoons.
Once a bear becomes accustomed being around people and feeding on garbage and other edibles, it loses its natural fear of humans. Such bears are unpredictable, which makes them dangerous around humans, and they have to be removed.
If a bear is spotted in a residential area, go inside and contact law enforcement officers. They will notify the TWRA or other wildlife specialists who know how to deal with bears.
Don’t shoot or otherwise harm a bear. It is illegal, unless the animal presents a clear and imminent danger. Also, an injured bear is more apt to attack.
With bears on the increase, and humans steadily encroaching on once-wild spaces, encounters between the two species are certain to rise. Knowing how to deal with them can save both the human and the bear.