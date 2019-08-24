LEBANON -- Friendship Christian delivered on its expectation of having an overwhelming defense this season but didn't make enough big plays on offense as the Division II-A Commanders lost 14-0 to Class 2A Trousdale County in the season opener Friday at Pirtle Field.
It was the first varsity football game played in Wilson County on artificial turf and matched teams who reached the state championship game in their respective classifications last season.
Friendship Christian, which has nine returning starters on defense from last season, did not allow any points and just 72 yards of offense in the second half. The Yellow Jackets stayed away from the experienced Commanders secondary, completing their only pass attempt for 6 yards in the fourth quarter.
The two Trousdale County plays that beat Friendship Christian were Cameron Rankins’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and Jayden Hicks’ 33-yard scoring run midway through the second quarter.
“We made our adjustments at halftime and started reading our keys in the second half,” said Commanders senior Ryan Jackson, who recently committed to Eastern Kentucky University.
“We got back to Friendship Christian defense in the second half. But this was just a great atmosphere to play in.”
On the first play of the second half, Jackson recovered a fumble to give the Commanders the ball at the Trousdale County 35 yard line.
“I should have stopped and scored on that one,” Jackson said.
But Friendship Christian, showing how much it scrambled to piece together an offense during game week, gained just 5 yards on the next four plays and turned the ball over on downs.
Later in the quarter, Jackson dropped Rankins (14 carries, 64 yards) with a head-on collision in the backfield on third down and tackled Kobe Ford for a loss on fourth down to give Friendship Christian the ball at its 38.
“You always take away something from the first game, and we will take away that our defense really came to play in the second half,” Friendship Christian coach John McNeal said.
Camden Hayslip was expected to be the starting quarterback for the Commanders this year, but he injured his leg in a Jamboree game the week before the season started and walked up and down the sideline on Friday night on crutches.
Senior Justin Seagraves, who also played safety, produced most of the Friendship Christian offense. He carried the ball 26 times (all after taking the snap in a shotgun formation) and gained 58 yards. He lost 30 yards mostly on bad snaps when he had to chase down the ball.
Both McNeal and Seagraves said the Commanders didn't practice any passing plays until the day before the game. Seagraves was 0-for-5 passing with an interception. His other four passes flew over the heads of open receivers.
“We worked on our running game all week. We thought we would go running all downhill and then toss in some jet sweeps,” Seagraves said. “I would like to have a couple of those passes back now. I missed some open guys.”
After Seagraves, Friendship Christian ran the ball 15 times for a combined 38 yards, even with Trousdale County all-state linebacker Jay’Dynn Hayward on the sideline with a sprained knee. Jaheim Robinson gained 21 yards. Hicks led Trousdale County with 63 yards rushing on four carries.
McNeal, starting his 30th season with the Commanders, is now 243-113.
Blake Satterfield, whose grandfather and father each won state championships as the coach at Trousdale County, won his debut as the Yellow Jackets’ coach.
The Commanders remain at home for their next game, facing Middle Tennessee Christian Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.