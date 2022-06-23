Rackley Roofing 200 set Friday at NSS -
GLADEVILLE – Willie Allen, founder and co-owner of Rackley W.A.R. Racing, has had Friday night circled on his calendar for almost a year.
That’s when his trucks – he is fielding two – roll out at Nashville Superspeedway for the Rackley Roofing 200, the team’s most important stop on the NASCAR Camping World Truck circuit.
It will be followed by a Saturday Xfinity race and a Sunday Cup race.
“This is our home track,” says Allen, a native of Bon Aqua whose team is headquartered in Centerville. “We’ll have a lot of fans, friends and family there. It’s a special race for us.”
Adding to the local flavor: Allen’s partner, Curtis Sutton of Lebanon, owns Rackley Roofing, the race’s sponsor.
The team hasn’t won yet, but has been making strides this season. Driver Matt DiBenedetto, a former Cup Series driver, is 12th in the Camping World Truck Series standings through 13 races.
The team will field a second truck Friday night, driven by Tate Fogleman, and hopes to expand to a permanent two-truck operation next season.
“We’re definitely making progress,” Allen says. “We’re gelling more each week and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
“It’s all about believing in yourself,” says Sutton, who last year partnered with Willie Allen Racing (W.A.R) to field Tennessee’s only full-time NASCAR team. “You get the right people in the right positions and let them do their jobs.”
Sutton’s Rackley Roofing company is sponsoring the race for the second straight year. The company was established in 1974 in Carthage. After Sutton became a partner, then the owner, he kept the name and the company headquarters intact. He has since added offices in Mt. Juliet, Cleveland and Knoxville as the business expanded to include such high-profile customers as the Tennessee Titans.
Sutton has become familiar throughout the state via his inspirational “can-do” TV commercials that encourage underdogs to prove their doubters wrong.
He carries that same attitude into racing.
“The message is, don’t let someone tell you that you can’t accomplish something if you put your mind to it,” he says.
“I’ve got the racing experience and Curtis has the business experience,” Allen says. “I think we make a great team.”
Allen, among the area’s most popular racers, is a former Fairgrounds Speedway champion who provides cars for several area drivers.
In addition to racing locally, Allen ran 29 Xfinity races and 35 truck races over the years. He posted two top-ten truck finishes, and was Rookie of the Year in 2007.
He doesn’t consider it a disadvantage for his team to be located outside the Charlotte, N.C., racing hub.
“We have everything we need to be competitive in the truck series,” he says. “This is my home, and I grew up racing here. I’m proud to be based in Middle Tennessee.”
The schedule:
Friday -
1 p.m.: parking lots open
2-330: practice, truck qualifying
7 p.m.: Rackley Roofing 200
Saturday -
8 a.m.: parking lots open
11 a.m.: Xfinity qualifying
2:30 p.m.: Tennessee Lottery 250
Sunday -
8 a.m.: parking lots open
2 p.m.: Brothers Osborne concert
4 p.m.: Ally 400