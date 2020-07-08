Re-classification meeting set July 22
HERMITAGE -- TSSAA announced Wednesday morning it would delay any voting on contingency plans for football and girls soccer.
“Based on conversations we are having with Governor Bill Lee’s legal council, we think it is best to delay any vote on a contingency plan,” TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said.
Childress says if people want fall sports to be played this year, they would need citizens to help by wearing masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
“The (Governor's) legal team is aware of our sports calendar and will continue to work for the best and plan for the worst,” Childress added. “We have plans in place but do not feel it is necessary to make a decision today. The return on your investment to wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing your hands is having fall sports this year.”
The TSSAA is holding out hope Gov. Lee will add prep sports to the executive order that exempts professional and college sports from COVID-19 mandates.
"I think this is a really good sign," said Mt. Juliet head football coach Trey Perry.
"I truly believe that dialogue is happening that suggests we start closer to on time than originally anticipated. I know we all want answers but I believe there is a good reason why this was delayed. A very good reason."
TSSAA also decided they would hold their re-classification meeting on July 22 at Siegel High School at 1 p.m.
TSSAA administrator Matthew Gillespie also announced that each school would receive two cameras for free from Pixellot to broadcast future games.
Below are the three football options discussed assuming the executing order expires on August 29, allowing practices to begin Aug. 30 and the first slate of games on September 18:
1. Seven-game regular season, 32 playoff teams and a full postseason. Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs could schedule two additional games.
2. Eight-game regular season, 16 playoff teams with one less week of postseason play. Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs could schedule two additional games.
3. Nine-game regular season, eight playoff teams and only region champions advance to the postseason. Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs could schedule one additional game.
A fourth option of a 10-game regular season with no state championships was also mentioned but Childress said that plan did not have much support from the Tennessee Football Coaches Association.
The TSSAA will not permit preseason football jamborees, 7-on-7, or scrimmages under any plan.