Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.