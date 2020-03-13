Following the conclusion of the girls’ state basketball tournament quarterfinal round Thursday, the TSSAA suspended the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament at MTSU's Murphy Center due to the COVID-19 virus.
Whether the TSSAA will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.
The TSSAA intended to conduct the BlueCross State Championships with restricted attendance announced earlier. However, after Thursday's games the suspension or cancellation of championship events by the NCAA and multiple collegiate conferences, the TSSAA changed its course of action.
Lebanon's Devilettes had been scheduled to play Arlington Friday morning in the Class 3A semifinals after having eliminated Bradley Central 51-42 Wednesday.
"I think the TSSAA wants to finish the tournament," said Lebanon girls coach Cory Barrett.
His Devilettes (31-6) were scheduled to play Arlington in a Friday semifinal game.
"I told the girls, 'suspended doesn't mean cancelled'. Our plan is to come back Tuesday [March 17] and practice. We deserve to find out where we finish. I hope we get that opportunity."
Mt. Juliet's boys (29-3) were slated to play Blackman Wednesday, March 18 in a quarterfinal game, but that too has been placed on hold.
"I'm still trying to get my head around everything," MJHS coach Troy Allen said. "We've scheduled a team meeting for Noon Friday and I hope to have something I can tell the guys."
COVID-19 is a public health threat, a threat to student-athletes and our school communities, the TSSAA said in a press release.
The prepared statement from the TSSAA said, "With the actions being taken all around us, including the action of our host university MTSU in sending all students away from campus, we believe it would be irresponsible and contrary to the public interest for us to continue our tournaments at this time and risk contributing to the spread of the virus."