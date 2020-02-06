Friendship Christian 46, MJ Christian 44
MT. JULIET -- Friendship Christian went on a 9-0 fourth quarter run and slipped past host Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 46-44 Tuesday.
These same two teams will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex in a loser-out game of the District 4 tournament.
FCS (6-18 overall) was led by Rachel Pippen with 13 while Savannah Craighead added 12.
The Lady Saints stood 6-18 with the loss despite 21 points from Amelia Lyons and 11 from Shinae Johnson.
FCS will close the regular season at home Friday against Nashville Christian School.
Lebanon 69, Station Camp 29
LEBANON -- Addie Porter scored 19 points, Allissa Mulaski had 15 and Terri Reynolds 10 as Lebanon rolled to 69-29 win over Station Camp Tuesday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
The Devilettes improved to 20-6 on the season, 10-1 in District 9AAA headed into Friday's home finale vs. Gallatin.
Station Camp dropped to 12-10 / 6-5 in the district.
Beech 55, Mt. Juliet 41
SHACKLE ISLAND -- Riley Long scored 15 points and Deshiya Hoosier had 13 as District 9AAA leading Beech defeated Mt. Juliet 55-41 Tuesday.
The Lady Bucs (21-1, 10-0) led 26-15 at intermission and will host Portland Friday.
Ava Heilman went 6-of-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 point to lead the Lady Bears (6-14 / 2-9).
Mt. Juliet will host Hendersonville Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Gallatin 70, Wilson Central 64
GLADEVILLE -- Visiting Gallatin out-scored Wilson Central 23-14 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 70-64 victory Tuesday in District 9AAA play.
Campbell Strange led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points. Nicole Brill had 14 and Jasmin Angel 12.
Ja'Neca Talley led Gallatin (17-7 / 6-5) with 18 points headed into a Friday game at Lebanon.
Wilson Central (13-9 / 6-5) visits Station Camp Friday.
Upperman 64, Watertown 26
BAXTER -- Watertown's Lady Tigers fell to 11-14 on the season following Tuesday's 64-26 loss at Upperman High.
Daejah Maklary and Brittni Allison each had six points for WHS and Madi Reeder finished with four.
Watertown is scheduled to host Livingston Academy Friday at 6 p.m.