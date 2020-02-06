Friendship Christian 42, MJ Christian 39
MT. JULIET -- Max Duckwiler nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points to help lead Friendship Christian to a 42-39 victory at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Tuesday.
With the win, the Commanders improved to 10-19 on the season while MJCA stood at 6-18. The same two teams will play Monday at the Bay Family Sportsplex in a "loser-out" game of the Division II-A District 4 tournament.
Commander Andrew Mathis had 10 points and freshman Dillon Turner eight for the winners.
Carter Branim connected on four 3-pointers and led Mt. Juliet Christian with 14 points while Montrell Willis added 10.
Friendship will close the regular season at home Friday against Nashville Christian School.
Station Camp 50, Lebanon 47
LEBANON -- Station Camp's Kavon Blankenship sank a 3-pointer with 2.6 remaining in regulation to lead the Bison to a 50-47 victory over Lebanon Tuesday at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium.
Blankenship led his team with 18 points as Station Camp moved to 13-10 overall and 7-4 in District 9AAA.
LHS post man David Greene paced the Blue Devils with 18 points while Jamar Kynard added 12 and Kobe Tibbs had 11.
Now 19-7 / 9-2 in the district, Lebanon hosts Gallatin for Senior Night Friday, Feb. 7.
Mt. Juliet 79, Beech 56
SHACKLE ISLAND -- Will Pruitt ripped the nets for 38 points as District 9AAA leader Mt. Juliet rolled to a 79-56 win at Beech Tuesday.
The victory locked up the district title for the 20-2 / 11-0 Golden Bears headed into a Friday, Feb. 7 home game versus Hendersonville.
Charles Clark added 13 points and Gage Wells chipped in with 11 for MJHS.
Upperman 81, Watertown 36
BAXTER -- Upperman High won for the 11th consecutive outing Tuesday, downing visiting Watertown 81-36.
The Bees (22-2 overall) led 47-19 at intermission.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone led the Purple Tigers with 15 points and RayQuan Verge managed seven.
Now 17-6 on the season, Watertown hosts Livingston Academy Friday, Feb. 7.
Gallatin 54, Wilson Central 32
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central slipped to 10-13 on the season and 2-8 in District 9AAA following Tuesday's 54-32 home loss to Gallatin.
The Wildcats open a three-game road stretch to close out the season Friday, Feb. 7 at Station Camp.