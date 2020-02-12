Lebanon 47, Beech 40 -
SHACKLE ISLAND -- Lebanon used a 15-6 fourth quarter run along with steady backcourt play in a 47-40 come-from-behind win at District 9AAA leading Beech Tuesday night.
The Devilettes trailed 34-32 headed into the final eight minutes of play, but Addie Porter scored on three drives to the bucket and added two free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points.
All told, Lebanon went 6-of-7 at the line in the final eight minutes, snapping a 16-game winning streak by the Lady Bucs.
Beech built at 15-8 lead after the first quarter with senior Jenna Claire Swafford scoring nine for the Lady Bucs.
In the second quarter Beech built its lead to as much as 11 points at one point and finished the quarter on top 28-20 heading into halftime.
But in the second half, Beech went ice cold, scoring six points each in the third and fourth quarters for 12 total.
Meanwhile, Lebanon fought their way back into the game, taking their first lead at 32-31 with 1:00 left in the third quarter.
A basket by Deshiya Hoosier and two free throws by Swafford pushed Beech’s lead to 38-33 early in the fourth quarter.
But Lebanon reclaimed the lead for good when Porter cut the the basket for two and put the Devilettes up 39-38 with 3:50 left in the game.
The game featured physical defense from both teams and a lot of whistles.
Beech tallied 22 fouls in the game while Lebanon recorded 19. The Devilettes converted 14-of-23 free throws and Beech 10-of-15.
The loss left Beech at 22-2 overall, while Lebanon improved to 22-6.
The LHS win left the two teams tied for first place in the district standings with identical 12-1 record, heading into their respective regular-season finales on Friday.
If both teams win Friday, the district will utilize a coin flip to decide the regular-season champion and number one seed for the District 9AAA Tournament.
BLUE NOTE -- Tuesday's win was the 100th in Coach Cory Barrett's five-year tenure at Lebanon High.
Lebanon (47): Addie Porter 19, Meioshe Mason 8, Allissa Mulaski 7, Rebecca Brown 4, Avery Harris 4, Aaryn Grace Lester 3, Asia Barr 2.
Beech (40): Jenna Claire Swafford 11, Deshiya Hoosier 11, Bri Ellis 8, Mia Dean 5, Natasia Jones 3, Laci Walmer 2.
Clarksville Academy 54, MJ Christian 37 -
CLARKSVILLE -- Mt. Juliet Christian Academy ended the 2019-2020 season with a 54-37 loss at No. 1-seeded Clarksville Academy Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Division II-A, District 4 basketball tournament.
The Lady Saints earned a shot at Clarksville Academy thanks to a 43-36 win at Friendship Christian on Monday in the district's "loser'out" game.
CA led 20-7 after one period and 36-15 at intermission.
Eighth grader Shinae Howard-Johnson led MJCA with 21 points while Amelia Lyons had 16.
With the loss, the Lady Saints wrapped up a 7-20 campaign.
Now 26-2, Clarksville Academy will take on Davidson Academy in Friday afternoon's District 4 semifinals at Donelson Christian Academy.
Watertown 63, Smith County 40 -
CARTHAGE -- Watertown got a 25-point effort from Brittni Allison in Tuesday night's 63-40 victory at Smith County High.
The Lady Tigers moved to 13-15 overall with the win and 2-11 in the district.
Emma Christensen scored 18 points while Alie Tunks added seven. Delanney Hight scored six, Morgan Bain four and Daejae Maklary three.
Watertown is scheduled to close out the regular season Thursday, Feb. 13 in Jamestown, taking on York Institute.
Portland 32, Wilson Central 28 -
PORTLAND -- Host Portland pulled out a narrow 32-28 victory over District 9AAA rival Wilson Central Tuesday.
With the loss, the Lady Wildcats slipped to 14-10 on the season / 6-5 in the district. Portland stands 11-16 and 3-10.
Wilson Central closes the regular season at rival Mt. Juliet Friday, Feb. 14.
Station Camp 45, Mt. Juliet 29 -
MT. JULIET -- Leading 24-20 at intermission, visiting Station Camp out-scored Mt. Juliet 21-9 over the final two periods of Tuesday's 45-29 win over the Lady Bears.
With the loss, Mt. Juliet slipped to 7-15 overall and 3-10 in the district while the Bison moved to 13-12 / 6-6.
The Lady Bears wrap up the regular season at home Friday, Feb. 14 taking on rival Wilson Central.