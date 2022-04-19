Abundant sunshine. High 59F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Overcast. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5 mph
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 7 High
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wind: WNW @ 4 mph
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 57°
UV Index: 2 Low
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: NW @ 1 mph
Humidity: 40%
Heat Index: 55°
Wind: NNE @ 0 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 50°
Wind: ENE @ 0 mph
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 47°
Wind: ENE @ 1 mph
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
Wind: ESE @ 2 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 43°
Lebanon catcher Lily Beth Waddle & Mt. Juliet Christian Academy's Ashtyn Barga
Lebanon pitcher Logan Sullivan and Friendship Christian's Will Barnwell
Here's a look at Wilson County's prep softball schedule for Tuesday, April 19.
Ezell-Harding at Friendship Christian
Green Hill at Lebanon
Glencliff at MJ Christian (DH)
Tuesday's baseball schedule:
Lebanon at Mt. Juliet
Friendship Christian at Goodpasture
MJ Christian at Nashville Christian
Wilson Central at Cookeville
