Former Wilson Central, Trevecca golfer -
Wilson Central Class of 2017 graduate and recently graduated Trevecca Nazarene golfer Blain Turner has qualified for the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship.
The son of Bill and Diane Turner, earned his spot with a 10-under-par 132 in a qualifying event earlier July 18-19 hosted by the USGA at Tennessee Grasslands – the Lakes Course in Gallatin.
He shared the Medalist title with ETSU golfer Carson Kammann who also fired two rounds of 66. The third is Jansen Preston of Vanderbilt. He carded a 133 to finish third for the final ticket to the U.S. Amateur Open.
Turner is one of 321 qualifiers nationally who advance to Paramus, NJ for the 122nd US Amateur Open.
Turner sank 11 birdies over the 36 holes to card two rounds of 66. He had a run of three consecutive birdies each round. He shot a 31 on the front nine of each round.
Turner owns numerous Trevecca and Great Midwest Athletic Conference men's golf career records.
The 122nd US Amateur Open is August 15-21 at The Ridgewood Country Club and the stroke-play co-host venue is the Arcola Country Club, also in Paramus.
Television coverage will be provided on The Peacock Network and The Golf Channel.
The starting field of 312 golfers of the more than 8,000 who attempted qualification for the U.S. Amateur Championship will play 18 holes of stroke play on Aug. 15 and 16, with one round at Ridgewood and one at nearby Arcola Country Club, the stroke-play co-host for the championship, after which the field will be cut to the low 64 scores.
Six rounds of match play begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and the championship concludes with a 36-hole championship match on Sunday, Aug. 21.
The winner and runner-up will be entered in the following year's U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club.
HIGH SCHOOL - Turner had never played golf before his freshman year at Wilson Central but went on to win the District 9AAA individual championship as a sophomore.
He earned back-to-back trips to the TSSAA championships as a junior and a senior, playing for coaches David Jennings and Matthew Burke.
As a junior, Turner broke the school record with 65 in a match against Beech at Pine Creek.
