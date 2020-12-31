When the water turns hard, I figure that’s Mom Nature’s way of telling me it’s too cold to fish.
I used to ignore freezing weather. I’ve fished when it was so cold ice would form on the rod tip and I’d have to peck it against a rock to knock it off.
Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth and I fished on a frigid February morning on Old Hickory Lake when we had to use a pole to break the ice around the ramp to launch the boat.
In Canada I caught a giant Northern pike in the middle of a blinding snow storm.
I’ve sauger fished when a skim of ice covered the minnow bucket.
I was younger back then. Hypothermia? If I couldn’t spell it, I didn’t worry about it.
No more. Old and cold don’t go together.
I have an Army buddy in upstate Wisconsin who ice-fishes.
They drill a hole in the ice and huddle over it while the wind howls like hungry wolves across the frozen tundra.
That’s their idea of fun.
One of their favorite ice-fishing baits is maggots. They call them “meal worms,” but I know a maggot when I see one.
I’ve heard they keep their maggots warm and wiggly by holding them in their mouths.
My Yankee pal will neither confirm nor deny the report. You might say he’s sort of mealy-mouthed about it.
So there they sit, hunkered over a hole in the ice, frozen stiff, with a mouthful of maggots. And they think WE’RE funny down here?
There’s no denying that cold-weather fishing can be productive.
Five Tennessee state record species were caught in February, including the most prized catch of all – a whopper largemouth bass.
Sauger fishermen consider wintertime the prime time. Sauger migrate in rivers and congregate in deep pools and below dams. I was sauger fishing below Watts Bar Dam the day ice formed in my rod guides.
Veteran sauger fishermen combat the cold with thermal suits, hand-warmers and even on-board heaters. But it’s still a bit brisk when the wind blows up your britches leg.
Fishing in extremely cold weather is not just uncomfortable, it can be hazardous. Numb hands make operating a boat more difficult, and ramps and docks are often icy and slippery.
A dunking on a freezing day can be fatal.
And so the world turns: yesterday we were griping because it was too hot to fish. Now it’s too cold.
Ms. Nature can’t seem to get the thermostat set to suit us.
But I fish for fun, and freezing’s not fun. So I’ll sit by the fire and reminisce about the big crappie I caught on balmy April days, when the dogwoods were white with blossoms and the sun was warm on my face.
Those were perfect days, days when fishing was pure pleasure.
They will come again, and when they do, they’ll be worth the winter’s wait.