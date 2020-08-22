Yellow Jackets win 20-10
SPRINGFIELD -- Class 4A power Springfield got the 2020 season off on the right foot by handing Wilson Central a 20-10 loss Friday at Springfield High Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets were demolished in the 2019 season opener at Wilson Central, 37-7. Turnovers killed them in the game a year ago.
Following an early exchange of punts, Springfield quarterback Kevontez Hudson took over. A dynamic dual-threat quarterback who plays on both sides of the ball, Hudson used his arm to convert the first three first downs of the drive.
The last two were from his legs. And finally, he carried the ball six yards into the end zone.
The Wildcats immediately responded with a 50-yard drive, but they had to settle for three points as the drive stalled in the red zone, making it a 7-3 game.
But Hudson got the ball back again, twice more in the first half. Both resulted in rushing touchdowns for the senior, to take a 20-3 lead into halftime. In the first half alone, Hudson threw for 106 yards and ran for 101 more.
Springfield coach Dustin Wilson noted there’s more to his game than rushing touchdowns.
Hudson proved to be a star after leading the team to the BlueCross Championship game a year ago.
“He threw the ball well, too,” Wilson said. “There were some big catches in there, some conversions in there. It wasn’t just scoring touchdowns. This week last year, we weren’t so decisive on who he was, but he told us last year who he was.”
“They did a good job of personnel with their people, getting them into position,” said WCHS coach Brad Dedman.
“We didn’t quite get lined up right, and they did a great job of taking advantage of that. It took us [until] halftime to finally adjust to it, where we could line up correctly to slow it down some.
"Springfield did a heck of a job tonight. They did a great job blocking and running.”
Central came out in the second half on a mission, methodically advancing down the field and capped off a six-minute drive with a 13-yard Blake Hobbs touchdown run.
The Wildcats’ offense moved the ball fairly well in the second half. They outgained the Yellow Jackets 151-103, but four costly turnovers destroyed any chance of getting back in the game.
Two of those were fumbles by senior Zavier Ali, a dynamic playmaker in his own right. He carried the ball 16 times for 78 yards.
Running backs CJ Hatchett and Keion Irby left the game with injuries, which could put even more of the load on Ali’s shoulders.
“He’s going to be a big part of what we do,” Dedman said. “We’ve probably got to zone it in a little bit. He’s a big part of what our offense is going to be. We thought we had a three-headed horse, but two of them went down tonight.”
Springfield’s Gabe Kelly intercepted Tristan Lewis twice in the second half, including the dagger with less than four minutes left. Kelly also logged seven catches for 61 yards on offense.
Coach Wilson will be relying on leaders like Kelly, while the underclassmen get their bearings on the field.
“With no spring, we’ve got some young kids that can play, especially receiver… But until they get ready, he has to carry the load. So yeah, he’s important, but they’re all important. They all belong and matter to our program. That’s just senior leadership, waiting for the younger guys to grow up.”
Both coaches were happy to be back on the field after the long wait and uncertainty that these games would actually happen.
“Tonight, even though we came out on the wrong side of it, it was a great night of being out here,” Coach Dedman said. “Just being with the guys [and] seeing the competition back and forth, I thought it was a really good football game.”
“Winning and losing, it’s irrelevant,” Wilson said. “You get out here, and you get to watch kids. All the stuff we went through, it just felt good to coach.”
Wilson Central will return to action Friday, Aug. 28, making a trip to Franklin to take on Battle Ground Academy.
