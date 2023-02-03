Tennessee is coming off one of the deadliest years on record for boaters, and the new year got off to a grim start with two fatalities in the first six days.
The first incident occurred on the Barren Fork River in Warren County just after the start of the new year. No details were made available.
The second came on Jan. 6 when a 72-year-old boater drowned in Pickwick Lake. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said his boat sank and he was not wearing a life jacket.
There were 29 boating-related fatalities in 2022, approaching the record of 31. In addition to the fatalities there were numerous other boating accidents that resulted in injury or property damage.
Officials attribute the rise to increasingly congested waters, combined with unsafe activities such as reckless driving and Boating Under the Influence.
Cracking down on BUI offenders has become a point of emphasis for TWRA water patrols.
Wearing a life jacket is emphasized. Statistics show that wearing a life jacket greatly enhances a boater’s chance of surviving a capsize or other accident.
Himebaugh dies: Glenn Himebaugh, retired MTSU journalism professor and popular outdoor writer, died last week in Murfreesboro.
Himebaugh was a member of the Tennessee Outdoor Writers Association and edited the TOWA newsletter for several years. He also contributed articles to Tennessee Wildlife Magazine and other publications.
Small game seasons winding down: Rabbit and quail seasons run through Feb. 28, and squirrel season for the first time has been extended to March 15. Spring squirrel season is May 13-June 11.
License changes: Holders of hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but expire on the date they were issued in 2022.
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last year approved the new 365-day license format.
A wide range of license options are listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, along with regulations and requirements. Licenses can be purchased or renewed at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the TWRA website tnwildlife.org.
Boat, fishing show: The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 3-5 at Lebanon's Farm Bureau Expo Center on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Detailed information about show times, displays and tickets is available on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website - tnboatexpo.com.
Trout fishing: The TWRA is in the process of stocking wintertime trout, and a list of stocked waters is posted on the Agency website, tnwildlife.org
The daily limit is seven, and a trout license is required to fish for them, even if no trout are kept.
Youngsters 12 and under are exempt, and a Lifetime License or Sportsman’s License fulfills the requirement.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.