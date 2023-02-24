The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recently invited hunters to submit comments and suggestions which will be considered when setting this year’s regulations, and I’ve submitted mine:
+ Do away with the “tag and drag” rule for deer and turkeys. It is virtually impossible to enforce and serves no purpose, since they still have to be checked in after being transported from the field. The tagging is merely a nuisance for hunters.
+ Suspend quail season for one year to see if it helps the declining population. Hunting can still continue on private land with pen-raised birds and on commercial reserves.
+ Do away with the one-jake turkey restriction and allow hunters to take two bearded birds regardless of age during the spring season. Also, allow one hen to be harvested during the fall season.
+ Pass the proposal of Lebanon’s Clarence Dies to post a bounty on coyotes to encourage more hunting and trapping to reduce the toll they take on turkeys, deer and small game. The bounties might be funded by a predator-call company.
Elk tag draw: Feb. 22 was the deadline for applying for an elk tag, with the draw to be held shortly afterwards.
The hunt will be held in October but the drawing for tags was moved up earlier this year to give the selected hunters more time to plan and prepare.
Fourteen tags will be issued for the gun, archery and youth hunts, including one to be raffled off by the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation.
Small game seasons winding down: Rabbit and quail seasons end Feb. 28, while squirrel season for the first time has been extended to March 15. Spring squirrel season is May 13-June 11.
License changes: Holders of annual hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but on the date they were issued in 2022. They are good for 365 days from date of issue.
A wide range of license options are listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. They can be purchased at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the TWRA website tnwildlife.org.
Trout fishing: The TWRA’s annual winter trout stockings continue, with a list of stocked waters posted on the Agency website, tnwildlife.org.
The daily limit is seven, and a trout license is required to fish for them, even if no trout are kept. Youngsters 12 and under are exempt, and a Lifetime License or Sportsman’s License fulfills the requirement.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.