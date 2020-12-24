Weather Alert

...Light Snowfall Accumulations Today and Frigid Temperatures Friday Morning... While the northern Cumberland Plateau is the most likely area to see snowfall accumulations around an inch, places west of there to the I-65 corridor could see trace to half inch amounts with bands of snow that are expected to develop this afternoon. Roads may become slick this evening as any snow that accumulates is unlikely to melt due to below freezing temperatures. Expect lows to dip into the teens across the mid state Friday morning. Westerly winds around 5 to 10 mph will allow wind chill values to drop into the 0 to 5 degree range for many places across Middle Tennessee. With highs expected to stay below freezing on Friday and an increase in winds during the day, it is possible that the Cumberland Plateau sees single digit wind chills last from early Friday morning through Saturday morning. Prolonged exposure to these temperatures without proper clothing will be dangerous. These temperatures will also be hazardous to outdoor animals who are left without proper shelter.