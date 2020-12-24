Invasive Asian carp are being removed by the tons – literally -- yet they continue to spread into Middle Tennessee waters, creating a potential sport-fishing catastrophe.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says combating the growing carp problem is at the top of its agenda, alongside the Chronic Wasting Disease deer pandemic.
Not only do the carp compete with native species in the food chain, they are a hazard to boaters. When disturbed by the roar and vibration of a boat motor, schools of the big fish often leap high in the air.
Imagine a fast-moving boater or water skier colliding with a fish that can weigh over 25 pounds. No need to imagine – it is already happening. Serious injuries, including facial fractures, have occurred.
What can be done about it?
Not much, it seems, except try to contain the carp’s spread.
The TWRA has tried installing barriers to deter their migrations, with limited success.
The Agency has also earmarked hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote commercial carp fishing on Kentucky Lake. But although three million tons of carp have been netted since the program began three years ago, the fish quickly reproduce.
Renowned Kentucky Lake crappie guide Steve McCadams blames the carp for a slump in the famous fishery. He says the situation could become a disaster.
Carp are “filter feeders,” eating plankton and other microbes on which minnows and other small fish rely. If the small fish starve out, game fish like bass and crappie won’t have a food source. They’ll starve out too.
Sport fishing is a billion-dollar industry in Tennessee, in addition to its priceless recreational value. You can see why combating the carp problem is a TWRA priority.
Since being swept into West Tennessee in the late 1980s by flooding in the Mississippi River basin, Asian carp have spread throughout the Cumberland and Tennessee river systems.
Today they are found all along the Tennessee River, and as far down the Cumberland as Cordell Hull. They have migrated up Stones River below Percy Priest Dam but so far have not made it into the lake.
Since they don’t feed on minnows or insects, the carp are almost impossible to catch on sport-fishing tackle. Occasionally one is snagged while casting for other species.
Right now all the TWRA can do is try to control their numbers by commercial fishing, and attempt to halt their further spread.
Fishermen are asked to help the latter effort by making sure they don’t inadvertently release Asian carp into the water. The small carp resemble threadfin and gizzard shad, both popular bait fish.
Fisherman are warned to never empty a bait bucket into the water at the end of a trip. Dump unused bait on the bank where it will be cleaned up by scavengers.
That’s about all that can be done to fight the battle, and so far, the carp seem to be winning.