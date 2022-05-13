Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
Humidity: 48%
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 83°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 49%
UV Index: 2 Low
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 1 Low
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2 mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 2 mph
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
Retiring TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson
Bobby Wilson, popular Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will retire on Sept. 1, concluding a diverse Agency career that began in 1979.
The announcement was made during the recent monthly meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission which oversees the TWRA.
Wilson replaced another popular and effective Executive Director, Ed Carter, who retired in 2020.
Deputy assistant director Jason Maxedon will serve as interim director until a permanent replacement is named.
The TWRA is urged by some outdoorsmen to promote someone within who is familiar with their concerns and the Agency’s challenges.
Two more boating fatalities: Two boaters drowned last week when their boat capsized on the Cumberland River in Stewart County, bringing the year’s boating fatalities to eight.
The two victims lived in Montgomery County.
The TWRA and local rescue officials made the recoveries and said neither victim was wearing a life jacket. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.
Hunting proposals: The TFWC proposed no changes in this fall’s deer and elk seasons at its recent meeting. Some changes in turkey regulations are being considered but are not finalized.
Hunters can submit comments and suggestions to the TWRA at TWRA.huntingcomments@tn.gov.
Elk watching: Elk can be viewed on the TWRA’s “elk cam” which records the movements of the animals on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.
The camera is trained on fields in which the animals bed and browse, and can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org by clicking on “elk cam.”
Since the elk come and go at will, at times the fields will be vacant; other time dozens can be seen.
A new elk-viewing tower is being constructed at the Hatfield Knob site on the WMA and will soon be open to the public.
Turkey band reminder: Turkey season runs through May 15, and hunters who bag a bird with a leg band are asked to send the band number to the TWRA to aid a survey.
Email the number to: http://tnturkeyband.com. The hunter can keep the band as a memento.
Last year the TWRA began banding large numbers of male turkeys to monitor their travel.
The banding program is part of a five-year study being conducted by the Agency to try to learn why turkeys suddenly became scarce in some parts of the state.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.
