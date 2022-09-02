Want to see changes in the crappie limit? Like to see the bass size limits standardized?
Anglers have an opportunity to express their opinions and offer suggestions to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, which will take the input into consideration later this year when planning future regulations.
Raffle winner: David Swartz of Liberty was among the top-ten winners in last week’s Tennessee Conservation Raffle, and received a “long-range shooting package” – rifle, case and scope -- valued at $6,083.
The No. 1 prize was a $50,000 voucher for a Ford truck. Other prizes included ATVs, fishing trips and deer, turkey and waterfowl hunts. The prizes were numbered and awarded on the order drawn.
Swartz, 65, a trucker, held the 5th ticket drawn among the more than 170,000 raffle tickets purchased. He and his wife bought 10 each for $100.
“We didn’t expect to win,” Swartz said. “We bought the tickets just to support the outdoors.”
Swartz, who doesn’t hunt or own guns, said he will probably sell the shooting package.
“My choice would have been the ATV,” he said.
The raffle was organized by the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation and brought in $1,899,300, with the proceeds going to various conservation causes.
Friends of NRA: A meeting was recently held in Lebanon to try to revive the Wilson County Chapter of Friends of NRA, but so far no progress has been made.
Regional FNRA representative Tom Knight met with several past members of the chapter in hopes of getting someone to assume the chairmanship. The position is unpaid and time-consuming, and finding someone to assume the duty has been difficult.
Prior to its shutdown two years ago, the Wilson County chapter was one of the country’s leaders in fund-raising, which supports various shooting, gun-safety and conservation efforts on local, state and national levels.
Report turkey sightings: The TWRA asks the public to report sightings of young turkeys to assist it ongoing survey of the population.
Details and a link to the reporting sight are posted on tnwildlife.org.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.