Several states in the north and northeast have reported songbirds dying from a mysterious and undiagnosed disease, and although there have been no reported cases in Tennessee or adjoining states, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued a precautionary advisory.
Bird feeders should not be used, and bird baths should be covered to prevent any potential spread of disease from potentially infected birds.
Any dead bird found should not be handled, and pets should be kept from making contact.
If dead birds are discovered, contact the TWRA at (615) 781-6500 or David Hanni at David.Hanni@TN.gov.
Gallatin tackle meet: A Gallatin swap meet on Saturday, Aug. 28 will offer a wide array of fishing tackle, hunting and camping gear, and other outdoor items for sale and barter.
The meet will be held at the Triple Creek Park pavilion, with doors opening at 8 am. There is no admission fee. Booths are available for $10. A pancake breakfast starts at 7 am, $5 a plate.
For information contact Hal Hendricks at (615) 476-0145 or halhendricks@bellsouth.net.
State parks get car chargers: The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has partnered with energy company Rivian to install electric car chargers in 56 state parks.
The project is scheduled to start this fall. The project is part of the state’s ongoing green energy efforts.
Conservation tickets: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the TWRA’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
This year’s top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website – www.twrf.net.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
