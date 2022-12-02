With deer season underway, capped by the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunt, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete a Hunter Education course to obtain a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. Links to the site and other license information is available in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and at www.tnwildlife.org.
An Apprentice License can be obtained by someone who has not taken the class, but they must be accompanied by a licensed hunter.
Expensive fish: Two Ohio tournament fishermen who checked in fish loaded with lead weights to win $30,000 prize have been charged with grand theft and other felonies.
They could face up to 12 months in prison and fined $2,500 per offense for the five walleye they attempted to weigh in, and their expensive boat has been confiscated.
They pled innocent and the case will be heard in court at a later date.
Turkey tally: Even with hens being protected, the fall season harvest was up from the previous year: 404 turkeys were bagged, compared to 227 the year before.
The fall turkey hunt draws only a fraction of hunters that turn out for the traditional spring season.
Grouse aid: The TWRA has partnered with the Ruffed Grouse Society and Tennessee Agriculture Department’s forestry division to improve habitat for ruffed grouse and other at-risk wildlife.
The projects will be take place on the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area and other locations on the Cumberland Plateau.
CWD monitoring: The TWRA has posted information to assist hunters monitor the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer. The information is posted on the Agency’s website www.tnwildlife.org under “newsroom.”
A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.