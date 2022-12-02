Larry TWRA hunter education

Hunters Education classes are offered on-line. 

 Larry Woody

With deer season underway, capped by the Jan. 14-15 Young Sportsman hunt, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reminds hunters that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete a Hunter Education course to obtain a license.

The classes can be taken on-line. Links to the site and other license information is available in the Tennessee Hunting Guide and at www.tnwildlife.org.