The summer boating season is underway and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued a reminder about boating education requirements.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989 must pass a Boater Education Class in order to operate a boat with more than 8.5 horsepower.
In Wilson County the classes are offered at the Mt. Juliet Public Library, by appointment.
Once the class is taken, a certificate will be issued which must be kept by the boater whenever on the water.
Details about boating requirements and regulations are available on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org and in the Tennessee Boating Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
After recording a record low of eight boating fatalities in 2019, that number soared to 32 last year – the most in the 37 years in which the TWRA has kept records.
There have been nine fatalities so far this year.
Top parks: Tennessee’s state parks are among the four finalists for the National Gold Medal Award. The three other finalists for the top parks honor are Delaware, Ohio and Texas.
Over 30 million people visited Tennessee’s state parks last year.
Conservation raffle: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.
The top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Primitive camping: Visitors can reserve a primitive campsite at Center Hill Lake by calling 1-877-444-6777 or contacting the park office via the Center Hill Lake website www.centerhilllaketenn.com.
