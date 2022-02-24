Starting March 1, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a new option for purchasing hunting/fishing licenses.
In the past, licenses expired on Feb. 28, and the new license was good through the following Feb. 28, regardless of when it was purchased.
Now licenses will be good for 365 days from the date of purchase.
Example: If, for whatever reason, a license is not purchased until July 4 of 2022, it will be good through July 4 of 2023. However, the person will not be permitted to hunt or fish until the new license is purchased.
“It’s just an option,” says TWRA spokesman Barry Cross. “People can still purchase their new license on March 1, and it’ll be good until next March 1.”
There is no advantage to waiting; the cost of the license will be the same, regardless of when it is purchased. Likewise, there is no financial gain for the Agency; its annual license revenue will remain the same.
One potential drawback: if hunters or fishermen put off purchasing their license, they might forget to do it – until a game warden suddenly appears and asks to see it.
Cross says other states have various license purchasing dates, and the TWRA decided to offer the 365-day date-of-purchase option – although why remains unclear.
The new purchase option applies to Sportsman’s Licenses and all others except Lifetime Licenses, which obviously never have to be renewed after they are purchased.
As in the past, licenses can be purchased on-line (at the TWRA website www.tnwildlife.org), at www.GoOudoorstennesse.com or at most outdoors outlets.
License sales provide a major portion of the TWRA’s budget, and despite soaring operating expenses the Agency has contained license costs.
The TWRA’s most recent license hike was in 2015 – the first in 15 years – and increased a standard hunting/fishing license to $34. That’s a good bargain for a year of hunting and fishing and use of TWRA facilities such as boat docks, ramps and piers, and benefitting from Agency patrols to enforce safety regulations and assist boaters.
In addition to the basic license, additional permits or fees may be required for hunting big game, trout fishing, using Wildlife Management Areas and TWRA fishing lakes.
An annual Sportsman’s License costs $166 and requires no supplemental licenses or permits, except for federal migratory bird licenses.
Lifetime Licenses come in a wide range of costs, based on age -- from $200 for youngsters under three, to a high of $1,976 for ages 13-50. At 65 a Lifetime License can be purchased for $329.
License options and requirements are detailed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide and in the Tennessee Fishing Guide.