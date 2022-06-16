When a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer stops an erratic boater to see if he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, he’s not doing it for harassment.
He’s trying to save lives.
“That’s why we do it -- to make the water safe for every boater,” says TWRA Captain Matt Majors, who conducts Boating Under the Influence (BUI) refresher classes around the state to aid the Agency’s boating enforcement officers.
A recent session was held for TWRA personnel who patrol Old Hickory Lake, Percy Priest, and other Middle Tennessee waters.
Boating safety becomes more important during the peak summer boating season, especially on increasingly crowded urban lakes.
Officers are trained on conducting field-sobriety tests and identifying such signs of inebriation as slurred speech, lack of balance and coordination, redness of eyes and strong odor of alcohol.
If the officer believes there is sufficient evidence, he can detain the suspect for a breathalyzer test or blood test.
In Tennessee the legal blood-alcohol limit for a boat operator is .08, the same as for the operator of a motor vehicle on the highway.
The penalties can be the same, although Majors says first-time BUI offenders often get only a six-month suspension of their boating license. He doesn’t think that’s severe enough.
“The six-month suspension could come during the late fall and winter months when they wouldn’t be boating anyway,” he says. “I think it should be mandatory for a year.”
Repeat offenders can face stiff fines and even jail time, especially if an accident or injury results from a BUI conviction.
Majors says 20-30 percent of boating accidents nation-wide are a result of BUI, and Tennessee falls into that category.
Boating Under the Influence and failing to wear a life jacket are factors in many boating fatalities.
Majors says boaters often don’t realize how inebriated they are, due to “environmental stress.”
“The movement of the boat, wind, noise and vibration can increase the effects of alcohol,” he says. “When people are out on a boat having fun and enjoying themselves, they may not pay as much attention to how much they drink. That’s what makes BUI so dangerous.”
During last year’s July 4 weekend, TWRA officers made 21 BUI statewide arrests.
“We’re not out spoil someone’s fun and run their holiday,” Majors says. “We’re enforcing the law to save lives.”