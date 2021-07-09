Chris Richardson, a resident of Lebanon, has been promoted to Deputy Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, in change of overseeing all business operations.
Richardson, a graduate of Lambuth University in Jackson and the University of Memphis law school, joined the Agency in 2013, serving in various roles.
He resides in Wilson County with wife Anna and daughter Charlee.
Duck blind drawing: Duck blind drawings began June 30 and goes through July 21.
Hunters can access the drawings at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.
Elk hunt applications taken: The TWRA is taking applications for the 13th annual elk hunt and other big-game quota hunts.
This fall’s elk hunt will have seven permits for the gun segment, seven for the archery hunt, and one for the youth hunt. The deadline for applying is July 23.
Applications can be submitted at most TWRA license outlets or on-line at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.
Detailed information about the hunts is posted on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Conservation raffle: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the TWRA’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
This year’s top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website -- www.twrf.net.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.